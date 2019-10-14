President Trump's Favorite Meme Maker, Carpe Donktum, Was Suspended — And Then Reinstated — On Twitter

Logan Cook, known as "Carpe Donktum" online, was briefly suspended from Twitter on Monday amid controversy about a meme created by a contributor for his website, Meme World. It's unclear what caused Cook's suspension from the platform. He was brought back online about an hour later.

"What they told me in the email is that I was suspended for copyright infringement," Cook told his followers on Periscope after getting his account reinstated. "It was an indefinite or permanent suspension, but it was obviously reversed."

Cook said the video that triggered the copyright takedown was a Super Bowl commercial posted in early February 2018.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Cook's account was suspended due to a copyright complaint sent to them by a copyright owner or authorized representative.

Cook has gained notoriety in the last year for his GIFs and videos that have become a staple of the pro-Trump subreddit r/The_Donald and have even been tweeted by the president himself. Cook was invited to the White House in July for a “social media summit,” joining fellow far-right activists and influencers, including QAnon-supporting radio host Bill Mitchell, fringe social media huckster Ali Alexander, Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe, founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk, and former BuzzFeed News reporter and current chief creative officer for Turning Point USA Benny Johnson.

Capitalizing on his right-wing popularity, Cook recently launched Meme World, a website and basic social network for sharing right-wing and far-right memes.

Cook and the Meme World community became the center of a New York Times story Monday; over the weekend, a video from a Meme World contributor was played during the American Priority Festival and Conference at Trump National Doral Miami Resort.

The video, created by an obscure YouTube channel called TheGeekzTeam, was included in a "meme exhibit" showcasing pro-Trump memes. The video, titled "The Trumpsmen: The Maga Service," uses edited footage from the movie Kingsman: The Secret Service to portray President Trump violently gunning down avatars of mainstream media outlets. It was originally uploaded to YouTube last year and shared to r/The_Donald.



TheGeekzTeam's Twitter account remains active.

