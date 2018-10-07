Supporters are also posting photos of their guns next to voting machines, which is...also not great.

Yui Mok - Pa Images / Getty Images

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — As Brazilian voters headed to the polls in the first round of their national elections on Sunday, a rumor of electoral fraud was making its way across Brazilian social media. A video surfaced Sunday afternoon of a voter trying to type in a number for a presidential candidate on a voting machine only to have it immediately change their vote for Fernando Haddad, the candidate of Brazil's leftist, populist former president Lula da Silva and his Workers’ Party (PT).

The video originated on Facebook and was first shared by a user named Lucas Andressa. @FoxNews @senatemajldr @SenSchumer Hello Fox News, there has been a series of registered cases in Brazil where thousands of people who voted for candidate Jair Bolsonaro couldn't vote because the voting machine didn't register the vote. Look at this. #17Neles https://t.co/ThtQYpQLic

Voting in Brazil is pretty complicated: You have to memorize numbers that correspond to each candidate. Local Brazilian media immediately debunked the video, but that hasn't stopped it from being shared by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right evangelical frontrunner, often referred to as Brazil's Donald Trump.

The video was shared by Flavio Bolsonaro, one of Bolsonaro's sons. Trata-se de uma acusação grave, demanda uma resposta imediata pelo @TSEjusbr . Mesmo que a explicação sobre a veracidade do vídeo não tenha sido clara, meu objetivo de alertar ao TSE foi atingido, logo, retirei a postagem do vídeo.

After it was debunked, Flavio tweeted that he decided to delete his original tweet. But, he said in a subsequent tweet, he was pleased that it was getting the serious attention from Brazil's electoral commission that it deserved.

The video was also shared by Infowars' Paul Joseph Watson. People alleging vote fraud is taking place with electronic voting machines in Brazil. 🇧🇷

Watson has not deleted his tweet or admitted the video is a fake. His tweet currently has more than 4,000 retweets. Watson tweeted about electoral fraud more than once on Sunday.

Bolsonaro tells his 7 million Facebook followers: “Let’s make Brazil Great! Let’s be proud of our homeland once again!” He's expected to get 40% of the vote. Needs 50% to win outright, otherwise it goes to second round run-off. People already alleging vote fraud by the left. 🇧🇷

The conspiracy that voting machines in Brazil are rigged was also tweeted by another one of Bolsonaro's sons, Eduardo. Prezados, em caso de problemas com a urna filmem, de preferência gravem lives e falem o estado zona e seção onde está ocorrendo o problema.

Eduardo asked voters to share photos of their voting machines to ensure electoral integrity. Façam vídeos dizendo o estado/cidade, zona, seção eleitoral, horário e seu nome completo. Postem nas redes. Precisamos de mais informações para colocar as denúncias adiante, seja no TRE/TSE, OEA ou PF. Façam boletim de ocorrência tb de preferência no plantão da Polícia Federal. https://t.co/AMhGETKk1z

There's only one problem: It's against the law in Brazil to take any type of photo or video while you're voting, including your voting machine's screen or selfies in the booth. If you do, you could be subject to a fine of $3,000 US. The isn't the first time that Bolsonaro's camp has implied that voter fraud could affect the election. After Bolsonaro was stabbed at a campaign rally last month, he released a video from his hospital bed in which he said that if he didn't win it would be because the leftist Workers' Party had committed voter fraud.

Fears of voter fraud among Bolsonaro's supporters have been spreading on WhatsApp all weekend. Project Eleições Sem Fake / Via eleicoessemfake.dcc.ufmg.br

According to a WhatsApp monitor built by fact-checking group Eleições Sem Fake, nine of the ten most-shared public WhatsApp posts in Brazil yesterday were rumors that Brazil's election commission was going to stop Bolsonaro supporters from voting. The chain letter–like text messages were sent to pro-Bolsonaro WhatsApp groups all weekend, warning people not to wear Bolsonaro T-shirts at polling centers and alleging that Brazil's electoral commission was planning a coup.

Some Twitter users are trying to report people who are sharing photos from inside the voting booth. @Lelliiss

Provided

But Bolsonaro voters aren't just sharing photos of their voting machines. Twitter: @mxrcosaraujo

There have also been several instances of people sharing photos of their guns next to voting machines. View this video on YouTube youtube.com

Which is, of course, not great, either. @Lelliiss