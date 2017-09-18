Anti-Fascists Used Twitter To Find A Neo-Nazi Walking Around Seattle And Beat Him Up

Duff told BuzzFeed News that he happened to come across the man with the armband and actually watched the whole confrontation happen.

"I literally just got off a bus and was walking to a movie and saw some guy being obnoxious up the way. Which I'm used to in downtown Seattle, but then I saw the Nazi armband and realize we are dealing with a guy a little more than just obnoxious," Duff said. "I had eaten over 800mg of THC and was way too high for confrontation so I just held back with two other passersby to watch what would unfold."

Duff also provided BuzzFeed News with another picture of the man in the Nazi armband lying on the ground.