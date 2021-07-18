Mat George, The 26-Year-Old Cohost Of Podcast "She Rates Dogs," Has Died

Mat George / Via instagram.com

Mat George, who cohosted the podcast "She Rates Dogs, died following an early Saturday hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. George was 26 years old. The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. when a white BMW hit a pedestrian in an unmarked crosswalk without stopping. The BMW then fled, and pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify the pedestrian in their statement, but George's podcast cohost, Michaela Oakland, confirmed his death in a tweet. "I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night," Oakland tweeted. "I don’t really have any other words right now."

George and Oakland spoke about relationships and pop culture on their podcast, which grew from the Twitter account of the same name that posts anonymous screenshots of messages with terrible exes. George also regularly went viral with jokes on his personal Twitter account.

I’ve been in LA for a year and haven’t seen a single celebrity. My mom comes for a weekend and meets Snoop Dogg Twitter: @matchu_chutrain