 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Mat George, The 26-Year-Old Cohost Of Podcast "She Rates Dogs," Has Died

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Mat George, The 26-Year-Old Cohost Of Podcast "She Rates Dogs," Has Died

George was struck by struck by a car early Saturday; the driver fled the scene.

By Ryan Brooks

Picture of Ryan Brooks Ryan Brooks BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 18, 2021, at 5:11 p.m. ET

Mat George / Via instagram.com

Mat George, who cohosted the podcast "She Rates Dogs, died following an early Saturday hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. George was 26 years old.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. when a white BMW hit a pedestrian in an unmarked crosswalk without stopping. The BMW then fled, and pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the pedestrian in their statement, but George's podcast cohost, Michaela Oakland, confirmed his death in a tweet.

"I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night," Oakland tweeted. "I don’t really have any other words right now."

michaela okland @MichaelaOkla

I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @MichaelaOkla

George and Oakland spoke about relationships and pop culture on their podcast, which grew from the Twitter account of the same name that posts anonymous screenshots of messages with terrible exes. George also regularly went viral with jokes on his personal Twitter account.

Mat George @matchu_chutrain

I’ve been in LA for a year and haven’t seen a single celebrity. My mom comes for a weekend and meets Snoop Dogg

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @matchu_chutrain

On the podcast's Twitter account, Oakland told their fans that she and George had recorded one more episode that was supposed to come out next week, but it will likely be put on hold.

"I know in years to come I’ll feel so lucky that there’s so many recordings of Mat’s laugh to revisit," she tweeted. "I think you all knew within 10 seconds of listening to him how vibrant, loving, accepting, and wonderful Mat George is. This community made him so happy. Your words and support made him so happy. Thanks for talking about him."

In an interview with Shoutout Arizona last year, George said he wanted to make LGBTQ people feel connected.

"Growing up and being in the closet, I never knew anyone or heard about anyone who had similar experiences and fears that I had. My hopes for my twitter account and SheRatesDogs the Podcast is to share my stories and make LGBTQ+ people all across the world feel like they’re not alone," George said. "The most rewarding moments are when members of the LGBTQ+ community reach out to me and tell me what a difference I’ve made in their lives."

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward to anyone who offers information that leads to the identification of the driver.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT