BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Fergie Botched The National Anthem And The Faces Of The Players Say It All

news / viral

Fergie Botched The National Anthem And The Faces Of The Players Say It All

"Fergie’s NBA All Stars performance was far, far more disrespectful to our nation’s anthem than all of the NFL protests combined."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on February 19, 2018, at 4:39 p.m. ET

Posted on February 19, 2018, at 11:49 a.m. ET

On Sunday, Fergie performed the national anthem before the NBA All-Star game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Oh my god, it went bad.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Just watch for yourself.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

People were stunned and horrified.

@Lesdoggg Actual gif of my face watching the #FergieNationalAnthem
Carey Elizabeth @itsmeclawry

@Lesdoggg Actual gif of my face watching the #FergieNationalAnthem

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Including the NBA players at the game.

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem...
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Um?

Every player at the #NBAAllStarWeekend game while @Fergie was singing our National Anthem
Delainey @clairedelaineyt

Every player at the #NBAAllStarWeekend game while @Fergie was singing our National Anthem

Reply Retweet Favorite

Uhhh.

Every player during the National Anthem #Fergie
C. Shaw @Frankie_P32

Every player during the National Anthem #Fergie

Reply Retweet Favorite

😳 😳 😳 😳 😳 😳 😳 😳

The look on the player's faces when #Fergie sings the National Anthem...😂😂😂
Kyle Martin @ndakkyle

The look on the player's faces when #Fergie sings the National Anthem...😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Chance!

Just watching all the players’ reactions to Fergie has me dying 💀
Athlete Tweets™ @AthleteTweetsO

Just watching all the players’ reactions to Fergie has me dying 💀

Reply Retweet Favorite

True all-stars.

These men being able to keep a straight face during Fergie’s national anthem is what really makes them all stars.
Sam Roberts @notsam

These men being able to keep a straight face during Fergie’s national anthem is what really makes them all stars.

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people sympathized.

Did you watch it? There’s a reason #fergienationalanthem is trending right now, after her performance at the All St… https://t.co/K8KO3vWNn2
Brandi Hitt @ABC7Brandi

Did you watch it? There’s a reason #fergienationalanthem is trending right now, after her performance at the All St… https://t.co/K8KO3vWNn2

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others called it "disrespectful."

Fergie’s NBA All Star’s performance was far, far more disrespectful to our Nation’s Anthem then all of the NFL prot… https://t.co/fVqyqipMVj
Charles Adams @bigangrylaw

Fergie’s NBA All Star’s performance was far, far more disrespectful to our Nation’s Anthem then all of the NFL prot… https://t.co/fVqyqipMVj

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

It even inspired a ~challenge~.

Sing the national anthem like Fergie challenge. #SingItLikeFergieChallenge
Kevín @KevOnStage

Sing the national anthem like Fergie challenge. #SingItLikeFergieChallenge

Reply Retweet Favorite

America, 2018.

Fergie didn't sing the National Anthem that America needed. She sang the anthem that America deserved.
Jason Bolaños @JBinAV

Fergie didn't sing the National Anthem that America needed. She sang the anthem that America deserved.

Reply Retweet Favorite

UPDATE: Fergie has responded to the jokes about her performance, saying she did her best.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” she told BuzzFeed News in a statement. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT