President Joe Biden will announce on Thursday night that he’s directing states, tribes, and territories to make all adults in the US eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1, a key part of moving the country into the next phase of battling the pandemic.

Despite expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults by the beginning of May, senior Biden administration officials stressed that they’re still expecting that the US won’t have enough vaccine supply for all adults until the end of the month.

The announcement, which will be the focus of Biden’s national address Thursday, marks a sharp shift toward federal control over the pandemic response. Vaccination to this point has largely been led by individual states, which have also been tasked with setting eligibility requirements.

More than 98 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US so far. The Biden administration hopes this next push will help get the nation back to a more normal place by July 4. In a briefing Thursday afternoon, administration officials said that the Centers for Disease Control will continue to issue public health guidance on small gatherings according to vaccination pace and scientific research.

Officials added that Biden would be clear that gatherings would only become possible if Americans continue to wear masks and receive vaccinations when they’re eligible. “This isn’t just an automatic thing,” the official added.

“The president will talk about small gatherings like a barbecue in your backyard or in your neighborhood,” an official said. “He will be clear that does not mean large events where lots of people gather but it does mean that we can once again have an Independence Day, small gatherings, and celebrations.”

The administration is planning to couple expanded vaccine eligibility with efforts to ramp up vaccination sites across the country by doubling the number of pharmacies where people can get vaccinated, expanding community health centers, and doubling the number of federal mass vaccination sites.

Biden will also deploy over 4,000 additional US soldiers to assist in vaccination efforts and will vastly expanded the pool of people eligible to administer vaccinations.

The official said that the pool would include dentists, paramedics, physician assistants, veterinarians, and medical and healthcare students.

The administration will launch a federally funded national website to find vaccine appointments and plans to launch a call center by May 1. Senior administration officials said that the White House will also offer support to improve state-run vaccination websites.