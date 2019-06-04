Andrew Yang Thinks His Plan To Give Americans $1,000 A Month Will Bring LGBT Voters To His Presidential Campaign

Andrew Yang believes he can get people from the LGBTQ community into his presidential campaign the same way he’s been able to win unexpected interest elsewhere: Through his proposal for the federal government to provide all Americans with a basic monthly income of $1,000.

“I have many friends in the LGBTQ community, and what they tell me is that they get kicked out of the house at higher levels, that they get fired from jobs at higher levels, so they’re very excited about the freedom dividend,” Yang explained on AM to DM, referring to his basic income idea. “If we put economic resources directly into people’s hands they can make themselves better able to adjust if they’re economically singled out.”

Pushed on what he’d do for the LGBTQ community aside from implenting a universal basic income if he were elected, Yang said he thinks that the federal government should support programs in schools across the country to help students become more accepting and understanding of the LGBTQ community.

Later in the interview, Yang defended his decision to appear on Fox News.