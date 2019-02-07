Democrats Already Have A Big 2020 Hacking Problem

The Democratic National Committee, worried about appearing partial to a specific candidate, has not spoken directly with 2020 campaigns about cybersecurity.

Ben Kothe / BuzzFeed News

They know that hackers will be back in 2020. They know that presidential campaigns, initially run for weeks and months through personal email accounts and shared links to Google Docs before they begin to resemble full-scale political machines, are most vulnerable to the threat in their early stages. And they know that the task ahead of them — ensuring the digital security of a field of Democratic presidential campaigns that will vary wildly in degrees of size, resources, and professional infrastructure — presents an urgent challenge that begins now. Officials at the Democratic National Committee, the arm of the party that oversees the nominating process every four years, believe they have the tools to help candidates guard against the foreign actors that upended the 2016 election. A few simple steps, they say, can instill a strong culture of cybersecurity from the outset. But over the last month, as announcements rolled in from Elizabeth Warren, Julián Castro, and Kamala Harris, DNC officials held off on contacting campaigns directly about their security practices. They’re bound by another concern: avoiding the appearance of partiality. In the years since 2016, when emails stolen by Russian hackers showed that party officials unfairly favored Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primary, the DNC has worked to project a commitment to fairness and transparency. Under Tom Perez, a former labor secretary who took the helm as chair two years ago, the self-described “New DNC” reduced the influence of superdelegates, expanded the schedule for primary debates, and instituted a strict “neutrality” policy barring staffers from expressing a preference for one Democratic candidate over another in 2020. For the DNC’s cybersecurity team, the impartiality rules have set hard parameters around how they are able to “raise the alarm” for campaigns about cybersecurity. “We’ve been trying to push as hard as we can to try to catch their attention,” said Raffi Krikorian, the party’s chief technology officer. “So they start reaching out to us.” “We’re not reaching out directly,” a DNC official added, “because that could show partiality if people aren’t getting the same attention. Hopefully we can send up the flare.” To do that, the DNC is releasing a best-practices checklist alongside a 10-minute informational video. Both, they hope, will be enough to spur candidates and potential candidates to get in touch with Krikorian and his chief security officer, Bob Lord. The video presentation — a series of plainly designed blue graphite slides — outlines basic digital security measures like password managers, two-step verification in, and secure HTTPS browsing. For 10:29 minutes, Lord, a former security officer at Yahoo who joined the DNC last year, narrates the video in a soft, at times dry monotone. “Did you guys see my movie?” Lord said at the start of a recent interview. “Honest feedback — how horrible was it? I was wondering how horrible it was,” he laughed. “There are things we can do in the future to make it a little more engaging. There’s only so much charm you can put into that.”

Krikorian and Lord both said they didn’t feel hamstrung by the neutrality rules. But both officials, who were new to politics when they joined the DNC to overhaul its tech practices after the 2016 election, have said that enforcing a cybersecurity “culture change” across the electoral ecosystem has been a particular challenge. Security officials like to say that your organization “is only as strong as your weakest link.” For presidential candidates, that universe spans a shifting web of staffers, consultants, and volunteers — both inside and outside the official structure of the campaign itself, all communicating daily, each with their own entrenched habits. “You have kids who are used to using the internet a certain way, and then you have the 60-year-old consultants who are still using the same AOL account,” as one veteran operative put it. Before 2016, cybersecurity was hardly a priority for the political world. (During Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid, for instance, the campaign allocated just one staffer to manage IT in the Burlington headquarters, leaving state teams across the country to handle their own tech needs.) Even ahead of the midterm elections in 2018, as the intelligence community braced for more activity from foreign hackers, Democrats struggled to achieve a more systemic “culture change” around digital security. A plan by the major Democratic party committees to shift their operations from email to Wickr, an encrypted workplace messaging software, faltered throughout the election cycle. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, known as the DCCC, asked its staff to use Wickr to communicate internally and with operatives working on a select group of high-profile House races, but the practice didn’t stick with any consistency, two officials who work with the DCCC said. (One noted that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee had more success with Wickr.) Efforts by the government agencies that investigated the 2016 hacks have been similarly spotty. Last fall, one month before Election Day, the FBI’s Washington field office invited an array of political operatives to participate in a webinar on “cyber hygiene tips” — part of an initiative for campaigns called “Protected Voice,” according to a copy of the invitation. The webinar, scheduled just weeks before the end of the election cycle, was eventually postponed. For newly formed presidential campaigns, cybersecurity can easily fall to the bottom of the list. One major candidate recently shared a behind-the-scenes video in which a wifi login and password could be seen on a whiteboard in the background. During the launch of another prominent campaign, senior staff managed the roll-out from their own personal Gmail accounts. “One of the things that concerns me is there may be opportunity for adversaries to attack long before someone has announced formally their candidacy,” said Lord, the DNC security officer. “So when I talk to people about why are we working on it now, and they say 2020 is so far away — it’s not that far away. I want to make sure candidates understand that they’re a target today, and they need to take appropriate action today.”

Nurphoto / Getty Images Raffi Krikorian, chief technology officer of the Democratic National Committee, speaks during day 4 of the Web Summit 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal on November 8, 2018.