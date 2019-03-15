Bernie Sanders Cut His Head On A Glass Shower Door And Had To Get Stitches

Sen. Bernie Sanders received seven stitches after cutting his head on the edge of a glass shower door on Friday morning during a trip to South Carolina, according to his campaign.

Sanders, the 77-year-old Vermont senator who launched his second presidential campaign last month, received a “clean bill of health” after treating the cut “out of precaution” at a walk-in clinic, said campaign spokesperson Arianna Jones.

The senator did not sustain the injury by slipping, Jones said.

Sanders will be making no changes to his campaign schedule this week as a result of the injury, she added.

The senator joined a group of 20 local clergy at breakfast on Friday morning and is scheduled to hold a health care round table in Charleston, South Carolina, later in the day before traveling to Nevada for a Saturday rally in Henderson.

Sanders, who turns 78 in September, is known for keeping a fast-paced schedule on the campaign trail, wearing down even young staffers with long days and late-night meetings.



In January 2016, during his first presidential campaign, Sanders released a letter from the attending Senate physician attesting to his “overall very good health.”

The letter stated that Sanders has been treated in the past for gout, hyperthyroidism, and hernias.

During his 1996 congressional reelection campaign, he reluctantly underwent surgery for the first time in his life to remove a cyst from his vocal cords.