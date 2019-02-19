Bernie Sanders Is Running For President

An announcement video posted on Twitter Tuesday morning pointed to what will likely be the core issues of his campaign: single payer healthcare, free college tuition, a Green New Deal plan, and his fights against a "corrupt" campaign finance system, a "rigged" economy, and income inequality.

"We began the political revolution in the 2016 campaign, and now it's time to move that revolution forward," he said.

I'm running for president. I am asking you to join me today as part of an unprecedented and historic grassroots campaign that will begin with at least 1 million people from across the country. Say you're in: https://t.co/KOTx0WZqRf

Two years after his campaign went from lark to dominating feature of the Democratic Party, Sanders has played an outsize role in shaping progressive politics. Single-payer health care has become a common cause of the party's biggest names; the high-dollar fundraising pioneered in the 2000s has become a sin; and a new class of socialist-oriented activists have moved to the fore of politics.



Whether he can do it again, and actually win this time, is the question. Buoyed by some Democrats' dissatisfaction with Hillary Clinton last time and approaching 80 years old, Sanders may face a tougher challenge in 2020 with a bigger field.



And it is a bigger field he joins. Since January, most of the high-profile candidates expected to announce have done so, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who shares some of the same economic populist interests as Sanders (though they differ stylistically and in some approaches for implementation).

Perhaps because of his elevated status, Sanders has also faced a series of less than ideal headlines. Over the holidays, there were some nasty back-and-forth Twitter fights between more left-oriented Bernie supporters and more center-left Beto O'Rourke supporters, a sign of some of the division potentially ahead, and the lingering distaste some Clinton-supporting Democrats have for Sanders.

This year, Sanders and his top aides have apologized for how women say they were treated on the last campaign, describing a sexist environment where complaints about harassment were not addressed.

He has also struggled in the past communicating his message to the kind of older black voters who make up a core voting bloc of the Democratic Party, though his favorability in public polling remains high across all groups. Some also think in that highly divided field, Sanders' unyielding message and devoted support will carry the day.



This past fall, as he campaigned on behalf of Democrats in the Midwest in the midterms, large crowds of enthusiastic fans greeted him — a sign of just how popular he remains.