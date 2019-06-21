Sean Hannity Told Paul Manafort To “Stay Strong” As Mueller Dug In. Manafort Told Hannity He Deserved A Pulitzer.

Extensive text messages between someone appearing to be Fox News host Sean Hannity and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort were unsealed by a federal judge on Friday, showing a close rapport between the two men.

Though Hannity isn’t identified as the person in the texts, which date from 2017 and 2018, Manafort repeatedly calls him “Sean” and both refer to his show. Fox News is also referenced. They show the two men commiserating over what both agreed was harsh treatment of Manafort — who was ultimately found guilty in August 2018 on tax and bank fraud charges and pleaded guilty the following month to additional charges — and expressing mutual admiration. In the texts, Hannity repeatedly tried to get Manafort to come on his show, blasted the investigators, offered a shoulder for Manafort to lean on, and repeatedly asked Manafort if he’d watched that night’s show (he often had).

But one of the most striking aspects of the texts, apart from the rapport between the interlocutors, is the extent to which they reflect Hannity’s public posture. Hannity’s viewers and listeners won’t find his attitude towards former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation displayed in the texts particularly surprising.

“If you just ever want to talk, grab dinner, vent, strategize-- whatever, I am here,” Hannity wrote on August 9, 2017. “I know this is very hard. Stand tall and strong.”

Two days later, Hannity told Manafort, “Look. U call me if u get down. Need a friend. If I can help. Anytime day/night. I’m praying for u and u family. U stay strong.”

Manafort had similarly warm feelings toward Hannity. “In a fair world you would get a Pulitzer for your incredible reporting,” he told the host on January 24, 2018 (to which Hannity responded, “Lol. I'll take these assholes going to jail”). Earlier that month, after Hannity asked if he was watching the show, Manafort affirmed that he was, and added “I love you.”

Hannity tweeted Friday night seemingly referring to the newly revealed documents, saying his views had always been clear.