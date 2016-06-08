Two Hospitals Bombed In Syria, Killing At Least 10 People

Graphic footage taken in the aftermath of the airstrikes the eastern Sha'ar district, a neighborhood deep inside the city's rebel-held east, showed rescue workers pulling the wounded from the rubble and placing them into ambulances as fires raged and black smoke filled the air. A lifeless body covered in dusty and soot lay on a roadway.

The al-Bayan hospital and the al-Hakim hospital, which contained the only pediatric units still working in the eastern part of the city, were both struck.

At the al-Bayan hospital, health workers were forced to move infants under their care to a temporary location after the incubators shut down following the attack, according to Dr. Fadi Hakeem, who spoke to BuzzFeed News from Turkey.

"There were no armed groups that belong to any military faction in this neighborhood," Hakeem told BuzzFeed News. Although there were no casualties reported among the hospital staff, he said their infrastructure had been destroyed, and both facilities were no longer usable.

"If the situation continues like this, and the regime with Russian [help] continues bombing the hospitals, I confirm that there is a health catastrophe coming in Syria," said Hakeem.



Dr. Hatem, director of the pediatric hospital and the subject of a recent BuzzFeed News story, said the roof had caved in, rendering the facility unusable. Precious incubators that nurture premature newborns had also been destroyed. Among the dozens of people killed or injured, he said, were pedestrians passing by the hospital. "All the victims are civilians," he said in an interview.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said at least two children were among the 10 killed in the strike and warned that the death toll may go up.

