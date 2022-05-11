Google Showed Off Its Language-Translating Glasses

Google on Wednesday said it’s working on high-tech smartglasses that translate languages in real time and display the text on their lenses.

Unveiled at Google I/O, the company’s annual developer conference, the glasses take advantage of the company's translation and transcription technologies, allowing the device to scroll text like subtitles. The glasses, which are black and thick-rimmed, are still in the prototype phase, and Google gave no release date or technical specifications, and made no indication that it would release it as an actual product.

It was at Google I/O a decade ago that cofounder Sergey Brin debuted another piece of eyewear: Google Glass, its futuristic but ultimately ill-fated smartglasses. At that event, the company hired stunt people to skydive over a San Francisco conference center and rappel down a building to demo the device’s capabilities. But Glass famously sparked controversy almost immediately, testing the public’s relationship with technology because of privacy concerns over the device’s onboard camera.



Google’s announcement for its live-translation glasses was more subdued, showing a mother and daughter chatting and looking at pictures, and a conversation between a deaf person and a non-deaf person.