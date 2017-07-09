BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Sharing Their Own Super Smart Security Plans After Trump Said He Wants To Work With Russia On Cybersecurity

news

People Are Sharing Their Own Super Smart Security Plans After Trump Said He Wants To Work With Russia On Cybersecurity

Yes, Russia.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 9, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. ET

Last week, President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the G20 Summit in Germany.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Sunday morning, Trump tweeted that the pair had talked about creating "an impenetrable Cyber Security unit."

Putin &amp; I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, &amp; many other negative things, will be guarded..
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Putin &amp; I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, &amp; many other negative things, will be guarded..

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people said that this might not be the BEST strategy. Sen. Marco Rubio provided the below analogy, and on Meet The Press, Sen. Lindsey Graham said: "It's not the dumbest idea I've ever heard but it's pretty close."

Partnering with Putin on a "Cyber Security Unit" is akin to partnering with Assad on a "Chemical Weapons Unit". 2/3
Marco Rubio @marcorubio

Partnering with Putin on a "Cyber Security Unit" is akin to partnering with Assad on a "Chemical Weapons Unit". 2/3

Reply Retweet Favorite

A whole lot of people tweeted about their OWN plans for impenetrable security partnerships — like this partnership between man and raccoon.

Raccoon &amp; I discussed forming an impenetrable garbage-can security unit
Sam Biederman @Biedersam

Raccoon &amp; I discussed forming an impenetrable garbage-can security unit

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Or this unit that will assuredly keep cheese guarded.

In other news, rats agree to form "impenetrable Cheese Security unit." https://t.co/pmPbiaVqEE
Tea Pain @TeaPainUSA

In other news, rats agree to form "impenetrable Cheese Security unit." https://t.co/pmPbiaVqEE

Reply Retweet Favorite

So secure!

My burglar and I discussed forming an impenetrable alarm code so that him burgling me again won't happen. https://t.co/eUhM5EIwhq
The Secret Barrister @BarristerSecret

My burglar and I discussed forming an impenetrable alarm code so that him burgling me again won't happen. https://t.co/eUhM5EIwhq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Makes sense.

El Chapo and I discussed building an impenetrable prison so that drug kingpins and many others would never escape. https://t.co/Vw8XzsAZpS
pourmecoffee @pourmecoffee

El Chapo and I discussed building an impenetrable prison so that drug kingpins and many others would never escape. https://t.co/Vw8XzsAZpS

Reply Retweet Favorite

The brilliant strategies went on and on...

LEIA: Tarkin &amp; I discussed forming an impenetrable Death Star prevention unit so that planetary destruction &amp; many… https://t.co/BtkF3Utpme
Daniel Lin @danwlin

LEIA: Tarkin &amp; I discussed forming an impenetrable Death Star prevention unit so that planetary destruction &amp; many… https://t.co/BtkF3Utpme

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
"Wario &amp; Bowser are teaming up to form a strong Anti Princess Kidnapping Unit" https://t.co/mBNEFTv5V6
Brian Altano @agentbizzle

"Wario &amp; Bowser are teaming up to form a strong Anti Princess Kidnapping Unit" https://t.co/mBNEFTv5V6

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hiya Puddin'!It's me Harley! Batman &amp; I discussed forming an IMPENETRABLE security unit so when @HamillHimself want… https://t.co/PkBORwEWeK
tara strong @tarastrong

Hiya Puddin'!It's me Harley! Batman &amp; I discussed forming an IMPENETRABLE security unit so when @HamillHimself want… https://t.co/PkBORwEWeK

Reply Retweet Favorite
Al Capone &amp; I discussed forming an impenetrable tax evasion unit.
Matthew Yglesias @mattyglesias

Al Capone &amp; I discussed forming an impenetrable tax evasion unit.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Fred Goldman: Did you kill my son? O.J.: No. Fred Goldman: Ok I believe you. Now let's start an impenetrable anti… https://t.co/6YLnCOzrCH
Rogue WH Snr Advisor @RogueSNRadvisor

Fred Goldman: Did you kill my son? O.J.: No. Fred Goldman: Ok I believe you. Now let's start an impenetrable anti… https://t.co/6YLnCOzrCH

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

...and on.

"John Wayne Gacy and I discussed forming an anti-serial killers who dress up like clowns security unit." https://t.co/eOkQqwIajO
Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy

"John Wayne Gacy and I discussed forming an anti-serial killers who dress up like clowns security unit." https://t.co/eOkQqwIajO

Reply Retweet Favorite

FULL CIRCLE.

It's going to bring America together when Trump announces an impenetrable email security unit with Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/WqXwqohup1
Ben Shapiro @benshapiro

It's going to bring America together when Trump announces an impenetrable email security unit with Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/WqXwqohup1

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ah, a fox in the henhouse.

6. "The fox and I discussed forming impenetrable joint Henhouse Security Force so chicken eating and other bad things will be guarded...."
Chuck Wendig @ChuckWendig

6. "The fox and I discussed forming impenetrable joint Henhouse Security Force so chicken eating and other bad things will be guarded...."

Reply Retweet Favorite

Good luck with cybersecurity, America!

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT