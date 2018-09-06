Here's The First Look At The Cover Of The Book The March For Our Lives Founders Wrote

Jaclyn “Jackie” Corin, Cameron Kasky, Emma González, David Hogg, and other young founders of March for Our Lives have a book coming out Oct. 16 called Glimmer Of Hope: How Tragedy Sparked a Movement.

The illustrated cover is crowded with the faces of protesters, holding up their fists or signs that read “Protect Kids, Not Guns,” “Not One More,” and “Am I Next?” The title’s lettering is orange, a color used to draw attention to gun violence.

Corin, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the scene of February’s Parkland shooting massacre, told BuzzFeed News she and her coauthors felt compelled to write the book to record the group’s origins and how it works now.

“People needed clarification of how this all started,” Corin said.

The 17-year-old said they address “a lot of rumors that it’s all adults behind us and we’re just the figureheads and there’s people other than us doing all the work, which is completely untrue.”

March for Our Lives — a nonprofit organization — does work with major public relations and social activism firms. But the founders, Corin said, are the ones making the decisions.

“I feel the book gives us a way to share our stories in the full truth and to really clarify that it is kids that are doing this work,” she said.