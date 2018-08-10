"I know what it feels like to be harassed. I know what it feels like to receive threats and I know that some of these come directly from followers of Alex Jones because of what he has said on Infowars," Nicole Hockley told BuzzFeed News.

Nicole Hockley, the mother of 6-year-old Dylan Hockley, who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, said that she endures such regular harassment on Twitter that she doesn’t even report the accounts anymore, she just blocks them.

“I have probably blocked more people than I follow now, because of the trolling, because of the attacks,” Hockley said in an interview with BuzzFeed News on Friday. “I used to report every single one. I don’t even bother anymore, I just block.”



Much of that harassment comes from followers of Infowars and its host, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who claims the 2012 shooting that left 20 children and 6 adults dead is a hoax put on by actors.

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, decided this week to not remove Jones and Infowars from the platform, making it an outlier among other tech behemoths.

Apple kicked Jones and Infowars off its podcast app earlier this week, and after that, YouTube and Facebook banned him. But on Tuesday Dorsey defended keeping Jones on Twitter and Periscope.

“We didn’t suspend Alex Jones or Infowars yesterday,” Dorsey said. "We know that’s hard for many but the reason is simple: he hasn’t violated our rules."



CNN found repeated examples in which the Jones appeared to blatantly violate Twitter's rules, including the conspiracy theorist's attacks on survivors of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The day after Dorsey's tweet, Hockley took Dorsey to task on Twitter, calling his decision "disappointing."