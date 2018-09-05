Marco Rubio And Infowars' Alex Jones Got Into A Confrontation Outside A Senate Hearing

Alex Jones during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Wednesday.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday had a spat with Sen. Marco Rubio outside a Senate hearing where Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey fielded questions from lawmakers.



Jones, the host of Infowars who was kicked off of multiple tech platforms in August, heckled Rubio as he attempted to answer questions from reporters.



“I just don’t know who you are, man,” Rubio told Jones, saying that he doesn’t visit his website.

Jones then went on to call the senator a "snake" and a "frat boy."

“That’s why you didn’t get elected. You’re snakelike,” Jones told the senator. “Marco Rubio the snake. A little frat boy here.”

The senator once again responded by saying he has no idea who the conspiracy theorist is.

“Who is this guy?" Rubio said. “I swear to God, I don’t know who you are, man."