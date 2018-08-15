Twitter Has Temporarily Restricted Alex Jones' Infowars Account

The move comes less than a day after the company took the same action against Infowars proprietor Alex Jones.

Twitter restricted the Infowars account on Wednesday after finding a video that the conspiracy site shared had violated its terms of service. Infowars' account will be prevented from tweeting for seven days under the enforcement action.

The move, which essentially puts the account in read-only mode, comes less than a day after Twitter temporarily limited Infowars proprietor Alex Jones for a week after he tweeted a link to a video in which he called on his supporters to get their “battle rifles” ready. That video, which was shared on Twitter-owned livestreaming service Periscope, was also shared by Infowars earlier on Wednesday.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Infowars' account, which has more than 430,000 followers, will be prevented from tweeting, retweeting, liking, or following other users during a seven-day window. The account will stay online, allowing users to view it during that period.

Infowars' suspension on Twitter comes after the company and its CEO Jack Dorsey faced intense criticism for allowing Jones and Infowars on the platform even after admitting that both accounts violated rules around hate speech and harassment. Other Silicon Valley companies, including Apple, Facebook, and YouTube, have moved to ban accounts associated with the conspiracy site, though the iPhone maker still allows users to download Infowars' proprietary livestreaming app from its App Store.