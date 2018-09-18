This Rat, Trapped By Subway Floodwaters, Is Being Called The New Pizza Rat

Think you're having a rough commute? Flood rat is having a worse day. (With thanks to: https://t.co/Kip7Uipizb)

Here's a look at that rat — huddled for safety behind a pole as the waters surround it.

Hey, @MTA, wasn’t there a state of emergency declared for the subway? Asking for a friend. #nyc

And here's a look at some of the other scenes from New York City's subway system on Tuesday:

@NYCTSubway @MTA back at it again!

JacksonCheeseburger did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for comment about the footage, but the user did respond to someone who asked where the rodent was located. "23rd Street downtown 6 platform at 1PM," the redditor said.

"His commute is just as fucked as ours," one person wrote in response to the trapped rat.

Someone else was even a bit sympathetic, writing, "I kinda feel sorry for the little bastard."

One redditor was effusively upset: "omg poor little rattie!!!!" Another concerned commenter responded, "SAVE HIM!!!"

"What a fitting way to celebrate Cuomo's re-election," another person said.

And someone naturally suggested that the rodent should run for office: "Flood Rat for governor."

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo beat Cynthia Nixon in New York’s Democratic gubernatorial primary. Nixon had made fixing New York City's outdated subway system a central part of her campaign.