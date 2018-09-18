BuzzFeed News

This Rat, Trapped By Subway Floodwaters, Is Being Called The New Pizza Rat

"His commute is just as fucked as ours."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 18, 2018, at 6:03 p.m. ET

Back in the simpler days of the internet, in 2015, people championed this rat, who was recorded successfully carrying a slice of pizza in a New York City Subway station.

Now, New Yorkers apparently have a new hero. "Forget Pizza Rat," a redditor with the username JacksonCheeseburger posted to the New York City subreddit Tuesday. "I give you: Flood Rat."

JacksonCheeseburger / Via reddit.com

Here's a look at that rat — huddled for safety behind a pole as the waters surround it.

Think you're having a rough commute? Flood rat is having a worse day. (With thanks to: https://t.co/Kip7Uipizb)
Henry Williams @digitalhen

Think you're having a rough commute? Flood rat is having a worse day. (With thanks to: https://t.co/Kip7Uipizb)

And here's a look at some of the other scenes from New York City's subway system on Tuesday:

Hey, @MTA, wasn’t there a state of emergency declared for the subway? Asking for a friend. #nyc
Lauren Peikoff @laurenpeikoff

Hey, @MTA, wasn’t there a state of emergency declared for the subway? Asking for a friend. #nyc

Glorious!

@NYCTSubway @MTA back at it again!
Keara Benton @keara_benton

@NYCTSubway @MTA back at it again!

The Big Apple!

Check out #PennStation in a storm. @NYGovCuomo
Rory Mondshein @Rory_Moe

Check out #PennStation in a storm. @NYGovCuomo

JacksonCheeseburger did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for comment about the footage, but the user did respond to someone who asked where the rodent was located. "23rd Street downtown 6 platform at 1PM," the redditor said.

JacksonCheeseburger / Via reddit.com

"His commute is just as fucked as ours," one person wrote in response to the trapped rat.

Someone else was even a bit sympathetic, writing, "I kinda feel sorry for the little bastard."

One redditor was effusively upset: "omg poor little rattie!!!!" Another concerned commenter responded, "SAVE HIM!!!"

"What a fitting way to celebrate Cuomo's re-election," another person said.

And someone naturally suggested that the rodent should run for office: "Flood Rat for governor."

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo beat Cynthia Nixon in New York’s Democratic gubernatorial primary. Nixon had made fixing New York City's outdated subway system a central part of her campaign.

For a lot of people, Flood Rat had universal appeal.

We are all Flood Rat today. https://t.co/KuW4bZXilU h/t @katehinds
Stephen Nessen @s_nessen

We are all Flood Rat today. https://t.co/KuW4bZXilU h/t @katehinds

"We are all Flood Rat."

We are all Flood Rat https://t.co/ZO7c4XkSjl
Steve Burns @StvBurns

We are all Flood Rat https://t.co/ZO7c4XkSjl

Fix the subways!

We must hold Cuomo accountable for the broken subway system and also protect Subway Flood Rat at all costs https://t.co/R1bKoQJ8rB
Neurologically Diverse Proletarian Asians 🌹🤖🎤 @karaokecomputer

We must hold Cuomo accountable for the broken subway system and also protect Subway Flood Rat at all costs https://t.co/R1bKoQJ8rB

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority didn't immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for comment about the rat and the flooding.

