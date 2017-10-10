Anthony Bourdain Is Absolutely Not Holding Back When It Comes To Harvey Weinstein On Twitter

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

On Monday, Bourdain @-ed Donna Karan over her defense of Weinstein, who has allegedly been sexually harassing women for decades.

Karan implied that women are responsible for their harassment.

"How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking?" the designer said on Sunday during the CinéFashion Film Awards. "Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?"