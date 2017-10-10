BuzzFeed News

Anthony Bourdain Is Absolutely Not Holding Back When It Comes To Harvey Weinstein On Twitter

"Can everyone who dismissed @rosemcgowan now do the right thing and go fuck themselves?"

By Remy Smidt

Posted on October 10, 2017, at 3:36 p.m. ET

Chef and TV star Anthony Bourdain is absolutely not holding back when it comes to the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

On Monday, Bourdain @-ed Donna Karan over her defense of Weinstein, who has allegedly been sexually harassing women for decades. Karan implied that women are responsible for their harassment. &quot;How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking?&quot; the designer said on Sunday during the CinéFashion Film Awards. &quot;Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?&quot;
Bourdain had this response:

Karan has since apologized for her comments. Neither Karan nor Bourdain immediately responded to BuzzFeed News&#x27; requests for comment.
The allegations against Weinstein are personal for Bourdain. His girlfriend, Italian actor and director Asia Argento, told The New Yorker a harrowing account of Weinstein forcing oral sex on her. Bourdain shared a message of support for his girlfriend on Twitter Tuesday, with a link to the article which details her account.

That isn't the first tweet from Bourdain about Weinstein. He tweeted this on Friday.

On Sunday, he expressed frustration over how the media has responded to the allegations.

More recently, on Tuesday, he appeared to call out Matt Damon. The tweet seems to be in response to a report in The Wrap, which Bourdain shared on Sunday. The story alleges that Damon helped to kill a story about Weinstein.

Rose McGowan has also called out the actor on Twitter.

After an incident in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival, Rose McGowan, who was then 23, reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein, the New York Times reported.
After an incident in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival, Rose McGowan, who was then 23, reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein, the New York Times reported.

The actress Asia Argento says that, in 1997, Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her: https://t.co/zSQbK5NV0c
Bourdain asked this after sharing the article.

He also called out those "who dismissed" Rose McGowan, telling them to "go fuck themselves."

"This is what a powerful, professional predator sounds like in action," reads Bourdain's latest tweet about Weinstein.

This is what a powerful, professional predator sounds like in action : https://t.co/0vDC5PW6Gh
"Proud as Hell @asiaargento," Bourdain captioned this Instagram pic on Tuesday.

