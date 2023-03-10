The Family Of A 16-Year-Old Who Was Found Dead Say They Want Better For Other Families Of Teens Who Go Missing

The family of 16-year-old Susana Morales, who was found dead last month, said police ignored their fears when she first went missing and wrote her off as a runaway.

The family has also questioned how the man suspected of killing her could have worked as an officer for another local police department after he reportedly stalked another young woman. The Morales family has now launched a petition seeking accountability, and on Thursday, they joined Atlanta-area organizers and community members to say they don't want other families to share the experience they had.

“It's not just Gwinnett County. In Washington, DC, there are still dozens of unsolved, missing cases related to Black and brown girls under the age of 21,” Cheyenne said at the Justice 4 Susana event. “Families like Susana's come to America for the very thing that we just can't seem to offer: peace and safety.”

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Susana was reported missing on July 26, 2022, after she texted her mother she was on her way home but never showed up.

In the online petition, her sister Jasmine Morales said the family begged Gwinnett County police to look for Susana immediately. They were told a person couldn’t be considered missing until they’d been gone for 48 hours, she wrote.

“Throughout the entire investigation, the police dismissed us and said that she was a runaway when we knew she would never do that,” Jasmine wrote. “How could she run away when she was on her way home?”

Susana’s remains were found on Feb. 6 in the woods.

"No amount of money, no amount of justice can bring her back to us," Jasmine said at the press conference on Thursday. "But what we can do is to try and make sure that this doesn't happen to anybody else again, and that's why we are here today."