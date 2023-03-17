A Stanford University Employee Allegedly Lied About Being Sexually Assaulted By A Black Man Twice On Campus

A Stanford University employee was arrested Wednesday for allegedly lying under oath about being sexually assaulted twice by a Black man on campus who matched the description of a coworker, authorities said.

Jennifer Ann Gries, 25, is charged with two felony counts of perjury and two misdemeanor counts of making a false crime report after prosecutors said she made false reports at hospitals, applied for victims compensation money, and prompted a public safety alert on campus.

“This is a rare and deeply destructive crime,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the falsely accused. Our hearts go out to students who had to look over their shoulders on their way to class. Our hearts go out to legitimate sexual assault victims who wonder if they will be believed.”

According to the district attorney’s office, Gries first reported an allegedly false sexual assault on Aug. 9, 2022, when she told forensic nurses at Valley Medical Center in San Jose that she was attacked in the restroom of a campus garage. She described the suspect as a Black man in his late 20s.

Gries reported being sexually assaulted again two months later on Oct. 7. She told forensic nurses at Stanford Hospital that she was grabbed by her arm and dragged to the basement into a storage closet where she was assaulted. She again described being attacked by a Black man in his late 20s, who was 6 feet tall and slender.