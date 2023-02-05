Pedro Pascal Was Joined By His Longtime BFF Sarah Paulson On “SNL,” And They Really Are The Internet’s Mommy And Daddy

“You’ve made thousands of fancams of me, and I’m not sure what they mean.”
@philocalyedits
he's my what? #pedropascal♬ original sound - rmfc - rmfc
@pascvids
I’m so sorry for the little glitch I could fix it!🥲#pedropascal #pedropascaledit #pedropascaldaddy #saturdaynightlive #foryou #foryoupage♬ original sound - Pascvids
Pocharapon Neammanee is a breaking fellow for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Pocharapon Neammanee at pocharapon.neammanee@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here