A 14-Year-Old Girl Was Allegedly Forced To Pull Up Her Shirt And Expose Her Bra Because Her Principal Thought She Was Hiding A Vape

A mother is suing her daughter’s middle school after she said the principal made the then-14-year-old pull up her shirt, exposing her bra, while searching her for a nicotine vape.

The lawsuit, filed on March 3, alleges that the girl was “improperly and unreasonably” subjected to a strip search while a student at Heartland Middle School in Edmond, Oklahoma, by the principal, Veronica Johnson.

The lawsuit names the Edmond Public School District, Johnson, and Heartland Middle School, accusing them of intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, sexual assault, and violating the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable searches as well as school policy.

The Edmond School District did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged search was conducted on May 10, 2021, in a room with a “clear view to general access areas of the school.”

Johnson told the student to spin around after telling her to lift her shirt up, exposing her stomach and the top of her boxers, according to the lawsuit. Johnson then allegedly asked what underwear the student was wearing under her pants, then told her to lift her shirt high enough to expose the student’s bra.