A High School Student Is Suing After She Said A Teacher Pushed Her Into A Wall For Not Saying The Pledge Of Allegiance

The family of a South Carolina ninth-grader is suing her school after they said a teacher pushed the 15-year-old into a wall because she refused to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 13, alleges that Marissa Barnwell, who attends River Bluff High School in Lexington, was on her way to class on Nov. 29, 2022, when special education teacher Nicole Livingston confronted her in the hall as the pledge was playing over the school’s loudspeaker. The teacher allegedly demanded that she stop walking and recite the pledge.

The lawsuit names the South Carolina Department of Education, Lexington County School District One, Livingston, and Principal Jacob Smith, accusing them of negligence and violating Barnwell’s civil rights.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Barnwell said that she was “completely and utterly disrespected,” and no one should ever have gone through what she experienced.

“I have never seen this lady a day in my life, so when she approached me so angry and so upset, I had not known what to react to her,” Barnwell said. “So she approached me, she grabbed me, she pushed me up against the wall, and I was not prepared for that.”

She said she stopped participating in the Pledge of Allegiance in third grade because she believes that the message of “liberty and justice for all” does not apply to everyone in the US.

“In those pledges, you say, ‘liberty and justice for all,’ but is America really liberty and justice for all?” she said.

Barnwell added that she has continued attending the school, but she’s been upset that Livingston didn’t face any kind of consequence. The school district and the state Department of Education did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for a comment.

“No one has apologized, no one has acknowledged my hurt; the fact that the school is defending that kind of behavior is unimaginable,” Barnwell said.

According to the lawsuit, Livingston took an “upset and emotionally disturbed” Barnwell to the principal's office after the alleged assault. Smith, the principal, then allegedly told Barnwell he would review the security footage and sent her back to class.