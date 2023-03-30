A Jury Said Gwyneth Paltrow Isn’t Liable For The Ski Crash, And The Man Who Sued Her Will Have To Pay $1 And Her Legal Bills

Academy Award winner and wellness mogul Gwyneth Paltrow has been found not liable in a 2016 ski collision that a retired Army optometrist claimed left him with permanent brain injuries.

After less than three hours of deliberation on Thursday, the jury reached a verdict that Paltrow was not responsible for crashing into Terry Sanderson. They ordered Sanderson to pay $1 and her legal fees.

Sanderson, 76, had originally sued Paltrow for $3 million after he said she crashed into him while not paying attention to her surroundings at Deer Valley Resort in Utah. The amount was reduced to more than $300,000 before the case went to trial.

But in his closing statement on Thursday, Lawrence Buhler, one of Sanderson’s attorneys, suggested a $3,276,000 award would be appropriate, citing the “harms and losses” Sanderson has experienced in the seven years since the crash and will continue to experience for the rest of his life.

Paltrow, in contrast, testified that Sanderson crashed into her. She said she initially thought that she was being sexually assaulted and described her shock.

"I only heard a male voice," she said. "I heard nothing that maybe happened before I came to that point in consciousness."