The Father Of A Man Who Killed Four People At A Waffle House Was Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison For Giving Him The Gun

An Illinois man was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in state prison for giving his son a gun that was used in the deadly mass shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee in 2018, local news outlet WKRN reported .

Jeffrey Reinking was found guilty last year of illegal delivery of a firearm to a person who had been treated for mental illness within the past five years, according to the outlet. Jeffrey had given his son, Travis Reinking, a Bushmaster AR-15 in November 2017 even though he’d been a patient at the mental health unit of Methodist Medical Center of Illinois a year earlier.