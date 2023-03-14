A 13-Year-Old Girl Was Found In The Backyard Shed Of A Man Who Allegedly Groomed Her In Conversations Online

A missing 13-year-old Texas girl was found locked in a backyard shed in North Carolina after authorities said she was kidnapped by a 34-year-old man who had been talking to her online.

The Davidson County sheriff's office in North Carolina on Monday announced the arrest of Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho, who was charged with child abduction, felonious restraint, human trafficking, statutory rape of a child under 15, and statutory sex offense with a child. According to local news outlet NBC Dallas–Fort Worth, the girl had been missing since March 1.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said Camacho had met the 13-year-old girl online, and their online conversations were “consistent with grooming and enticement.”

The girl’s mother told Dallas TV station WFAA that Camacho and her daughter met online playing video games and used Discord to communicate with each other for months. She said she had tried to be involved in her daughter’s online activity and warned parents to stay alert.

"We knew the risks, and we talked with her about them," the mother told WFAA. "But still this happened, it was something awful."

The sheriff said that Camacho “enticed” the 13-year-old to leave her home in Dallas, then picked her up and drove her almost 1,000 miles away to his residence in North Carolina.