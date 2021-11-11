Here’s How Fans Spoke Up For Britney Spears When No One Else Would
Fans have been rallying behind Britney Spears for years as she fought to get out of her conservatorship. Here's a look back at the movement.
On Friday, a judge in Los Angeles will weigh in on whether Britney Spears' conservatorship should end. For some fans, the legal battle — which exposes larger problems within America's guardianship industry — has been a rallying cry as they side with the pop star's wishes and against those of her father and former legal guardian, Jamie Spears. Here's a look back at some of the #FreeBritney rallies over the last few years.
