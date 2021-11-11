Here’s How Fans Spoke Up For Britney Spears When No One Else Would

On Friday, a judge in Los Angeles will weigh in on whether Britney Spears' conservatorship should end. For some fans, the legal battle — which exposes larger problems within America's guardianship industry — has been a rallying cry as they side with the pop star's wishes and against those of her father and former legal guardian, Jamie Spears. Here's a look back at some of the #FreeBritney rallies over the last few years.