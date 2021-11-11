 Skip To Content
Here’s How Fans Spoke Up For Britney Spears When No One Else Would

Fans have been rallying behind Britney Spears for years as she fought to get out of her conservatorship. Here's a look back at the movement.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on November 11, 2021, at 2:27 p.m. ET

On Friday, a judge in Los Angeles will weigh in on whether Britney Spears' conservatorship should end. For some fans, the legal battle — which exposes larger problems within America's guardianship industry — has been a rallying cry as they side with the pop star's wishes and against those of her father and former legal guardian, Jamie Spears. Here's a look back at some of the #FreeBritney rallies over the last few years.

Protesters hold signs and wear t-shirts reading &quot;Free Britney&quot; as one person shouts into a megaphone
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Protesters attend a #FreeBritney rally in Los Angeles, July 14, 2021.

A protester holds a sign that reads &quot;dementia at 26? where is the hidden camera? y&#x27;all pranking Britney&quot;
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Britney Spears supporters gather for a #FreeBritney protest outside a courthouse in downtown LA, Aug. 19, 2020.

Protesters hold signs that read &quot;the world is rooting for you, britney&quot; and &quot;conservatorship ≠ hybrid business model&quot;
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Britney Spears supporters gather outside a courthouse in downtown LA, July 22, 2020.

A close-up of someone&#x27;s face wearing a face mask that reads &quot;free britney&quot;
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Leanne Simmons attends a #FreeBritney protest outside a courthouse in downtown LA, July 22, 2020.

People on a sidewalk wear face masks and carry signs and banners that read &quot;Free Britney,&quot; &quot;Freedom for Britney 2020,&quot; and &quot;Where&#x27;s Britney&#x27;s Money?&quot;
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Protesters walk outside an LA courthouse, Aug. 19, 2020.

Ostentatious living room furniture — a velvet couch, a side table, Lady Justice statuette, standing lamp, all atop a fluffy rug — is set up outside, where someone wearing heels, a gown, and a face mask reclines and reads the book The Four Agreements
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

#FreeBritney activists outside an LA courthouse, April 27, 2021

People hold signs that read &quot;Investigate Lou M Taylor&quot; and &quot;Sagittarius means Freedom&quot;
Rich Fury / Getty Images; Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Left: A #FreeBritney protester in West Hollywood on Sept. 15, 2020. Right: A protester in LA holds up a sign on Sept. 16, 2020.

Protesters carry signs that read &quot;Free Britney,&quot; &quot;Justice for Britney&quot; and &quot;Her Freedom Is His Paycheck&quot;
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

#FreeBritney demonstrators gather outside an LA courthouse, Oct. 14, 2020.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

#FreeBritney protesters outside an LA courthouse, Sept. 16, 2020

Cardboard signs read &quot;Britney welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans&quot; and &quot;Highly regarded corporate fiduciary &amp;gt; a semi-retired attorney who resigned suddenly&quot;
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Handmade signs at a #FreeBritney protest in Los Angeles

Protesters hold signs that read &quot;Britney is not your slave, end conservatorship abuse&quot; and &quot;Leave the snakes in 2001&quot;
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images; Kate Green / Getty Images

Left: A protester at a #FreeBritney rally on March 17, 2021. Right: Supporters at London's Trafalgar Square on April 27, 2021.

Protesters march, raise signs and fists, and speak into megaphones
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Protesters march in downtown LA, Nov. 10, 2020.

Someone holds a cardboard sign reading &quot;Stop gaslighting Britney Spears and her fans&quot;
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Protesters attend a #FreeBritney rally in LA, March 17, 2021.

A person wearing a Guy Fawkes mask and face covering holds up a #FreeBritney sign
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

A #FreeBritney protester outside a courthouse in downtown LA, Aug. 19, 2020

A person wears a backpack featuring a collage of Britney Spears photos, and another person wears a Free Britney pin on a Britney Spears t-shirt
John Parra / Getty Images; Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Left: A protester at a Miami protest, Feb. 11, 2021. Right: Ana Llanos attends the #FreeBritney rally in Orlando, Dec. 16, 2020.

Protesters hold signs that read &quot;Britney&#x27;s conservatorship is toxic&quot; and &quot;Her life has been so overprotected&quot;
Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Protesters attend an Orlando rally, March 14, 2021

Protesters hold signs that read &quot;civil rights matter&quot;
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Protesters attend a rally in LA, March 17, 2021

A protester holds up a &quot;Free Britney&quot; sign
John Parra / Getty Images

A #FreeBritney protester in Miami, Feb. 11, 2021

Protesters show off a Britney Spears tattoo and hold a life preserver labeled &quot;Free Britney&quot;
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

A #FreeBritney rally in LA, July 14, 2021


