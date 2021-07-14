Britney Spears Will Be Allowed To Choose Her Own Lawyer In Her Conservatorship

The current attorney came under intense scrutiny after Spears said she had been unaware for years that she could file to end the conservatorship.

Rich Fury / AP

A judge on Wednesday ruled that Britney Spears will be allowed to personally choose a lawyer to represent her interests in her conservatorship, which could be a pivotal step in her effort to wrest back control of her life. In her emotional and explosive remarks last month, the pop star said she’d like to be able to choose who represents her in the court-mandated arrangement, which has controlled almost every aspect of her life for the last 13 years. On Wednesday, multiple media outlets reported that Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved the resignation of Spears' court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, and his replacement with the pop star's preference, Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor known for taking on celebrity clients. As she did in June, Spears also addressed the court remotely, calling the conservatorship abusive. "I thought they were trying to kill me," Spears said, according to CNN. The pop star also railed against her father, Jamie Spears, and the power he's had through the conservatorship to "ruin my life." “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” she said. Spears' more aggressive legal tactics have come against the backdrop of an emboldened #FreeBritney social campaign aimed at ramping up scrutiny of her arrangement, with fans crowding outside the downtown LA courthouse and as far away as Washington, DC, in support of the pop star.

I’d estimate about 50 people are here with signs (and fans and umbrellas) for the #FreeBritney rally, which has been organized by the DC-based group Free Britney America: Twitter: @ellievhall

Champions of the #FreeBritney movement hailed the judge's decision as huge victory. Megan Radford, who helps run the Free Britney LA Instagram account, said she first became suspicious of Spears’ conservatorship in 2009 after reading tabloid reports of what the pop star was allowed to do. When the judge announced that Spears would be allowed to hire her own attorney, Radford told BuzzFeed News she “bawled hysterically.” “We’ve been fighting for so long and we’ve been told for so long that we’re conspiracy theorists and this isn’t real and that we just need to move on with our lives and care about other issues,” she said. “But I think in our heart of hearts, we just knew that there was something here, that this was a civil rights issue, this was a human rights issue, this was a women’s rights issue and a disability rights issue, and we kept going despite being told not to keep going by literally everyone for years." Last week, Ingham said he and co-counsel Loeb & Loeb LLP would resign, pending the appointment of a new attorney. Ingham did not give a reason for his resignation. But his work has come under scrutiny since Spears said she had been unaware for years that she could seek to end the conservatorship. In her virtual appearance at the June 23 hearing, Spears said she had only recently started to build a relationship with Ingham. “I haven’t really had the opportunity by my own self to actually handpick my own lawyer by myself, and would like to be able to do that,” she said. She also said she believes that based on her ability to successfully perform and tour, she should be released from the conservatorship without any further court or psychiatric evaluation. After Spears’ remarks in June, Ingham said he would speak to her privately about whether she’d like him to file a petition to terminate the conservatorship or if she’d like him to resign. “Obviously, I will abide by whatever decision she makes in that regard and will file whatever she directs me to make,” Ingham told the judge. Wealth management firm Bessemer Trust has also filed to resign from the conservatorship, stating it had “heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."

Chris Pizzello / AP A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy watches a procession of Britney Spears supporters march outside a court hearing on June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles.