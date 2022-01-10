These Photos Show The Devastating Effects Of The Bronx Apartment Fire
The Bronx fire comes just days after a fire at a Philadelphia apartment building that killed 12 people, eight of whom were children.
At least 17 people, eight of them children, have died and dozens were hospitalized in critical condition following a "horrific" apartment-complex fire in the Bronx, New York City officials said. These photos capture the devastation the fire brought.
-
Pia Peterson is a photo editor at BuzzFeed News, and is based in Brooklyn.
Contact Pia Peterson at pia.peterson@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.