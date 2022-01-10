 Skip To Content
These Photos Show The Devastating Effects Of The Bronx Apartment Fire

The Bronx fire comes just days after a fire at a Philadelphia apartment building that killed 12 people, eight of whom were children.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on January 10, 2022, at 5:52 p.m. ET

At least 17 people, eight of them children, have died and dozens were hospitalized in critical condition following a "horrific" apartment-complex fire in the Bronx, New York City officials said. These photos capture the devastation the fire brought.

Scott Heins / Getty Images

Emergency first responders remain at the scene of an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on Jan. 9, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York City.

New York City Fire Department / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A view of the Bronx apartment building after it was gutted by a fire on Jan. 9, 2022.

Yuki Iwamura / AP

Emergency personnel work at the scene of the fatal fire on Jan. 9, 2022. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Yuki Iwamura / AP

Firefighters work outside the apartment building on Jan. 9, 2022.

Scott Heins / Getty Images

Broken windows and charred bricks mark the exterior of the 19-story residential building that erupted in fire on Jan. 9, 2022.

New York Daily News / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Thirty people, including several children, were critically injured, with firefighters making dramatic rescues using tower ladders after a fire broke out inside a third-floor duplex apartment in the Bronx on Jan. 9, 2022.

Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images

Neighbors watch firefighters from their windows after the deadly apartment fire in the Bronx on Jan. 9, 2022.

Scott Heins / Getty Images

Emergency first responders remain at the scene at the 19-story residential building in the Bronx that erupted in fire on Jan. 9, 2022.

David Dee Delgado / The New York Times

A firefighter carries a child out of the high-rise fire on Jan. 9, 2022.

New York Daily News / TNS

Firefighters hoisted a ladder to rescue people through their windows after a fire broke out inside the apartment building.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Cleanup and recovery workers gather in front of the Bronx apartment building a day after a fire swept through the complex, killing at least 17 people and injuring dozens of others.

Lev Radin / Sipa USA via AP

Tape around the building where a deadly fire killed at least 17 people.

Lloyd Mitchell / AP

Emergency personnel respond to the high-rise fire at 333 E. 181 St. in the Bronx on Jan. 9, 2022.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

People gather in front of a Bronx apartment building a day after a fire swept through the complex.

Yuki Iwamura / AP

Members of the media are set up outside the apartment building in the Bronx on Jan. 10, 2022.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams holds a news conference on Jan. 10, 2022, outside the 120-unit apartment building.


