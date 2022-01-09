At Least 19 People Have Died In A "Horrific” Apartment Fire In The Bronx
"This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed in modern times here in the city of New York," Mayor Eric Adams said.
At least 19 people, nine of them children, have died and dozens are hospitalized in critical condition following a "horrific" apartment complex fire in the Bronx, New York City officials said Sunday.
Nineteen people died in the fire, Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, told BuzzFeed News, and Adams told CNN that nine of the deaths were children. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Fire Department of New York for more information.
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a press conference earlier Sunday that the fire broke out in a 19-story building called Twin Park apartments on East 181st Street at approximately 11 a.m. Officials have yet to determine a cause, but Nigro said that the door was open in the unit where the fire started, allowing the blaze and smoke to spread.
Newly-elected Adams described the fire as "a horrific, horrific painful moment."
"The impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of pain and despair in this city,” Adams told the press. “This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed in the city of New York in modern times.”
