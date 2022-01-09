At Least 19 People Have Died In A "Horrific” Apartment Fire In The Bronx

Emergency first responders remain at the scene of an intense fire at a 19 story residential building that erupted in the early morning hours on January 9, 2022 in New York City.

At least 19 people, nine of them children, have died and dozens are hospitalized in critical condition following a "horrific" apartment complex fire in the Bronx, New York City officials said Sunday.

Nineteen people died in the fire, Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, told BuzzFeed News, and Adams told CNN that nine of the deaths were children. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Fire Department of New York for more information.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a press conference earlier Sunday that the fire broke out in a 19-story building called Twin Park apartments on East 181st Street at approximately 11 a.m. Officials have yet to determine a cause, but Nigro said that the door was open in the unit where the fire started, allowing the blaze and smoke to spread.