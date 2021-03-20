 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Posted on March 20, 2021, at 1:45 p.m. ET

After a horrific shooting in Atlanta and an amplification of the calls to protect Asian Americans from violence, many asked Americans to take a hard look at themselves and the history of violence in this country. We took a look of protests and rallies against Asian American violence that have been warning of violence for months, and F-Stop magazine took a look back at Gabriele Galimberti's 2020 book The Ameriguns. Nick Meyer looked at the ravages of addiction, housing insecurity, and decline in small town America in his book, The Local. A year into the pandemic, we asked photographers who are also mothers about what they've learned and how they're coping.

Ten years after the anniversary of the nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Sam Clark writes about a profound photographic project which highlights found photography from people who lived in the area, not professional photographers. Call it romantic or idealistic — but Ondrej Cechvala left his hometown behind to go live in an old farm in the north of Slovakia. The National History Museum in London looked at female wildlife photographers, and Erica Génécé photographs stylized dancers that look like sculptures in her images.

"Asian Americans Have Been Protesting Violence Against Their Community For Months" — BuzzFeed News

A mother and son at a rally against asian american violence hold signs that say &quot;stop asian hate&quot; and stop racsim! we are not a virus!&quot;
Rachel Wisniewski / Reuters

"A Very True, Very Biased Look At Small-Town America" — BuzzFeed News

A woman in a hoodie and vest curls up into herself, looks out past the camera
Nick Meyer

"St Patrick’s Day Marked In Green Around The World – In Pictures" — The Guardian

A castle lit up with green lights in honor of St Patricks day
Fabio De Paola / AP

"10 Years Later, The Rescued Snapshots Damaged In Japan's Tsunami" — NPR

a damaged photograph of two seagulls flying over a body of water
Lost & Found Project

"16 Photographer Moms Shared How They Adapted For The Pandemic" — BuzzFeed News

a young girl lying on the floor with an arm over a furry dog
Terra Fondriest

"These Men Fled Modernity For A Simpler Life On A Farm" — The Washington Post

a man sits in a goat pen with lots of baby goats, and hugs one
Ondrej Cechvala

"Erica Génécé’s Sculptural Portraits Of Nude Dancers" — i-D

five naked dancers with their bodies painted in a white room, posing for the camera
Erica Génécé

"Wildlife Photographer Of The Year: Girls In Wildlife Photography" — National History Museum UK

Ashleigh Scully

"The Ameriguns by Gabriele Galimberti" — F Stop

A man holding a gun outside his house with two children on his right, and dozens of guns laid out in front of all of them
©Gabriele Galimberti, The Ameriguns, Dewi Lewis Publishing


