9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

After a horrific shooting in Atlanta and an amplification of the calls to protect Asian Americans from violence, many asked Americans to take a hard look at themselves and the history of violence in this country. We took a look of protests and rallies against Asian American violence that have been warning of violence for months, and F-Stop magazine took a look back at Gabriele Galimberti's 2020 book The Ameriguns. Nick Meyer looked at the ravages of addiction, housing insecurity, and decline in small town America in his book, The Local. A year into the pandemic, we asked photographers who are also mothers about what they've learned and how they're coping.



Ten years after the anniversary of the nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Sam Clark writes about a profound photographic project which highlights found photography from people who lived in the area, not professional photographers. Call it romantic or idealistic — but Ondrej Cechvala left his hometown behind to go live in an old farm in the north of Slovakia. The National History Museum in London looked at female wildlife photographers, and Erica Génécé photographs stylized dancers that look like sculptures in her images.

