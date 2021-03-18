Asian Americans Have Been Protesting Violence Against Their Community For Months

Since the pandemic began, thousands of Asian Americans in the US have been victims of hate incidents, fueled in part by racist names linking them to coronavirus. For several months now, this racism has prompted many to take to the streets in protest or in solidarity.

In the wake of Tuesday's deadly spa shootings in Atlanta, which are still being investigated but which predominately targeted Asian Americans, photos from these previous protests speak to the pain within the Asian American community. Some new demonstrations have also been held since the Atlanta shootings.