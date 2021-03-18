 Skip To Content
Asian Americans Have Been Protesting Violence Against Their Community For Months

Across the US, there have been protests for months calling attention to attacks on Asian Americans fueled in part racism over the coronavirus.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on March 18, 2021, at 1:34 p.m. ET

Since the pandemic began, thousands of Asian Americans in the US have been victims of hate incidents, fueled in part by racist names linking them to coronavirus. For several months now, this racism has prompted many to take to the streets in protest or in solidarity.

In the wake of Tuesday's deadly spa shootings in Atlanta, which are still being investigated but which predominately targeted Asian Americans, photos from these previous protests speak to the pain within the Asian American community. Some new demonstrations have also been held since the Atlanta shootings.

An Asian American man wears mask with message &#x27;Hate is A Virus&#x27;
Photographer Lev Radin / Sipa USA via AP

More than 200 people gathered on Washington Square Park in New York to rally in support Asian community, against hate crime and white nationalism on Feb. 20, 2021.

A girl holds a sign saying love us like you love our food and culture
Ringo Chiu / Getty Images

A girl wearing a face mask takes part in a rally to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California, on March 13, 2021.

Hundreds of people gather in Seattle&#x27;s Chinatown to protest
Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

Hundreds gather as people speak on a bullhorn during a protest against anti-Asian hate crimes, organized by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate & Bias, at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District of Seattle, on March 13, 2021.

Three people walk by a mural of Bruce Lee with signs that read hate is a virus and stop Asian hate
Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

Marchers walk by a mural of Bruce Lee and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by artist Shara Lee during a protest against anti-Asian hate crimes, organized by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate & Bias, at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District of Seattle on March 13.

Two women in masks hold signs at a protest. one sign reads end the violence against Asians
Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

Dawn Cheung and Victoria Do clap and cheer while listening to speakers during a protest against anti-Asian hate crimes, organized by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate & Bias, at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District of Seattle on March 13.

a man hold a sign reading &quot;Asians are not viruses, Racism is&quot; while a woman holds a sign reading &quot;stop Asian hate, attacking Asian elderlies makes you a weak loser&quot;
Ringo Chiu / Getty Images

Demonstrators wearing face masks and holding signs take part in a rally "Love Our Communities: Build Collective Power" to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence, at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles, on March 13.

A protestor holding a placard that reads &quot;end the violence against Asians&quot;
Ron Adar / Sipa USA via AP

A protestor at the End The Violence Towards Asians rally in Washington Square Park on Feb. 20.

An altar for victims of asian american violence
Damian Dovarganes / AP

Minister Tony Truong, right, prays at an altar for victims of violence as demonstrators participate at a rally "Love Our Communities: Build Collective Power" to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence outside the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles on March 13, 2021. Los Angeles County officials are stepping up their efforts to battle hate crimes against Asian Americans. The "LA vs. Hate" initiative encourages people to call 211 if they are victims or witness an incident of hate.

a woman holds a sign that reads &quot;We Belong Here, Stop Asian hate&quot;
Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

Carol Narasaki holds a cardboard sign while listening to speakers during a protest against anti-Asian hate crimes in Seattle on March 13.

Two women in front of a large crowd hold signs protesting asian american hate. One sign reads &quot;I am not your scapegoat&quot;
Ringo Chiu / Getty Images

Los Angeles demonstrators on March 13.

Two women hold a sign reading &quot;We Are not your scapegoat&quot;
Rachel Wisniewski / Reuters

Alexis Lin, left, and Rania Bakrhi attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia on March 17.

A man stands in his restaurant with unopened boxes of plates and fortune cookies
Damian Dovarganes / AP

Benny Yun, owner of Yang Chow, stands inside his restaurant filled with supplies in Los Angeles, on Dec. 17, 2020. Yun said even though his businesses have survived the pandemic, they get prank calls almost daily asking if they have dog or cat on the menu or impersonating a thick Asian accent.

A woman holds a sign reading &quot;My grandparents did not come here and work their asses off for this&quot;
Ringo Chiu / Getty Images

Demonstrators wearing face masks and holding signs take part in a rally in Los Angeles on March 13.

A subway sign shows illustrations of two Asian women with flowers and reads &quot;I did not make you sick&quot;
Strf / STRF/STAR MAX/IPx

Posters against racism towards Asians are seen at the subway station at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Jan. 1, 2021.

A view from behind as a woman holds a sign with the words &quot;Model Minority&quot; crossed out
Media Punch / AP

Protestors attend the American Asian Federation Anti-Asian Hate Rally held at Foley Square/Federal Plaza in the lower Manhattan section of New York City on Feb. 27, 2021.

A demonstrater holding a sign for black &amp; asian solidarity in a crowd
Ringo Chiu / Getty Images

Los Angeles demonstrators on March 13

A mother holds a sign reading &quot;Stop Asian Hate&quot; while her son&#x27;s sign reads &quot;Stop Racism! We are NOT a virus!&quot;
Rachel Wisniewski / Reuters

Melissa Min attends a vigil with her son James in Philadelphia on March 17, 2021.

Jason Redmond / Getty Images

A sign featuring Vichar Ratanapakdee, 84, who was fatally attacked in San Francisco on January 28, is pictured during Seattle rally on March 13.

A family wearing face masks and holding signs that read &quot;Stop Racist Violence&quot;
Ringo Chiu / Getty Images

A family attends the Los Angeles protest on March 13.

A protestor holding a placard that reads &quot;justice for Jennifer Christian Vicha Ee Lee Noel&quot; during the demonstration
Ron Adar / Sipa USA via AP

A protester at the Washington Square Park demonstration.

A man holds a cardboard sign that features a series of hashtags and reads &quot;Humanity matters, I stand with Asians, Humanity Matters, Diversity matters&quot;
Damian Dovarganes / AP

A man participates in the rally in Los Angeles.

A woman holds two heart-shaped balloons that read &quot;Stop the Hate&quot; and &quot;love each other&quot;
Damian Dovarganes / AP

Chinese-Japanese American student Kara Chu, 18, holds a pair of heart balloons decorated by herself for the Los Angeles rally.


