 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on June 5, 2021, at 4:52 p.m. ET

The most exciting thing that happened to me this week was going to dinner with a family member, indoors and, for the first time in over a year, unmasked. As the world opens up, this week the BuzzFeed News photo team is looking outdoors to get some fresh air after a year of lockdowns and mask mandates for most Americans.

This past week was also the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre on Black Wall Street, and we looked at how Tulsa and its residents are marking the occasion. We also looked at photographs of Marilyn Monroe on what would have been her 95th birthday, some of Magnum's best photographs of dogs, and the inventive self-portraits of a photographer who shares an eye with animals. Plus, we channeled summer with Brad Walls’ aerial photographs of pools. Outside the US, Vlad Molodez shared images of what it's like to grow up in Siberia, and Issei Suda's photographs captured Japan in the 1970s, on the cusp of the old and the new.

For more photo stories from around the internet, sign up for our newsletter below.

"Emotional Photos Show How Tulsa Is Marking 100 Years Since a Massacre" — BuzzFeed News

A man kneels down next to a young boy in front of a mural of a woman holding a man and Tulsa burning
Brandon Bell / Getty Images

"Pools, From Above" — The New York Times

An overhead view of a doughnut shaped round floatie in a curved pool
Brad Walls

"Dogs Photographed Through the Years by Some of Magnum Photos’ Most Notable Photographers" — The Washington Post

Two dalmations wearing googles
Elliott Erwitt / Magnum Photos

"Animals Share an Eye With Artist in Her Series of Surreal Self Portraits" — My Modern Met

A woman with pink hair wearing bunny ears and holding a rabbit on a pink background
Flora Borsi

"Here Are Some Glamorous Photos of Marilyn Monroe on What Would've Been Her 95th Birthday" — BuzzFeed News

Marilyn Monroe sitting in shadows against a garden fence in a striped dress and sandals
Baron / Getty Images

"Vlad Molodez Captures the Magic and Melancholy of Growing Up in Siberia" — i-D

A young girl in a pink knit top against a plain wall, looking at the camera
Vlad Molodez

"Issei Suda, the Photographer Who Captured the Soul of Japan Old and New" — AnOther Magazine

A young girl in traditional regional Japanese clothing, with a shadow on her face from her hat
Issei Suda / Courtesy Zen Foto Gallery

"With COVID Cases at Record Lows, It Feels Like Everyone in America Is Outside" — BuzzFeed News

People walk through the Santa Monica pier ahead of Memorial Day in California on May 29, 2021
Apu Gomes / AFP via Getty Images



A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT