8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

The most exciting thing that happened to me this week was going to dinner with a family member, indoors and, for the first time in over a year, unmasked. As the world opens up, this week the BuzzFeed News photo team is looking outdoors to get some fresh air after a year of lockdowns and mask mandates for most Americans.

This past week was also the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre on Black Wall Street, and we looked at how Tulsa and its residents are marking the occasion. We also looked at photographs of Marilyn Monroe on what would have been her 95th birthday, some of Magnum's best photographs of dogs, and the inventive self-portraits of a photographer who shares an eye with animals. Plus, we channeled summer with Brad Walls’ aerial photographs of pools. Outside the US, Vlad Molodez shared images of what it's like to grow up in Siberia, and Issei Suda's photographs captured Japan in the 1970s, on the cusp of the old and the new.

