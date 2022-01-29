 Skip To Content
7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on January 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET

Greetings from underneath all the snow. This week, we commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day with stunning photos of 50 Holocaust survivors taken by photographers working with Bristol's Royal Photographic Society. Alex Prager's new portrait series captures inner turmoil, and Ashley Markle's work looks at intimacy and weekends with her mother and her lover. And for the New York Times, Ilana Panich-Linsman photographed women who talked about their abortion experiences before Roe v. Wade.

According to TikTok, opera gloves are making a comeback, and we look at classic photos that show that they've always been in style. London-based Donna-Marie and Maruska challenge outdated notions of beauty for people of color. And Daniel Ochoa de Olza's photographs of St. Sebastian Day in Spain were covered by the Atlantic.

"A Look Back at TikTok’s Latest Fashion Obsession: Opera Gloves" — BuzzFeed News

Archive Photos / Getty Images; Getty Images

"Photography and Film Duo The Masons Tells Compelling Stories of Human Existence and Beauty" — It's Nice That

The Masons

"These Moving Photos Show the Lives of Holocaust Survivors Today" — BuzzFeed News

The Duchess of Cambridge

"Capturing 'Inner Turmoil': Alex Prager’s Startling New Portrait Series" — AnOther

Photography by Alex Prager. Courtesy Alex Prager Studio and Lehmann Maupin

"Hurling Turnips at the Jarramplas" — The Atlantic

Daniel Ochoa De Olza / AP

"Before Roe" — The New York Times

Ilana Panich-Linsman for The New York Times

"A Photographer Casts Her Parents in a Story About Intimacy" — Aperture

Ashley Markle


