7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Greetings from underneath all the snow. This week, we commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day with stunning photos of 50 Holocaust survivors taken by photographers working with Bristol's Royal Photographic Society. Alex Prager's new portrait series captures inner turmoil, and Ashley Markle's work looks at intimacy and weekends with her mother and her lover. And for the New York Times, Ilana Panich-Linsman photographed women who talked about their abortion experiences before Roe v. Wade.

According to TikTok, opera gloves are making a comeback, and we look at classic photos that show that they've always been in style. London-based Donna-Marie and Maruska challenge outdated notions of beauty for people of color. And Daniel Ochoa de Olza's photographs of St. Sebastian Day in Spain were covered by the Atlantic.