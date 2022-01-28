 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

A Look Back At TikTok’s Latest Fashion Obsession: Opera Gloves

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

A Look Back At TikTok’s Latest Fashion Obsession: Opera Gloves

It's official: The kids are wearing opera gloves.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on January 28, 2022, at 10:19 a.m. ET

It's official: The kids are wearing opera gloves. According to a study published in the Guardian, internet searches for opera gloves were up 84% in the second half of 2021. The evening glove trend has become popular on TikTok, garnering hundreds of thousands of views under that tag.

While it remains unclear why the term "opera" became attached to them, evening gloves are present in paintings of aristocracy going back to the 17th century. They've been associated with disguise, intrigue, high fashion, and good manners. Either way, they have gone in and out of style many times over the years, and by all accounts, it looks like they're back. The trend of people wearing evening gloves on and off the app has been covered by Vogue, E, and Stylecaster. We looked back at some fun photos of the evening glove over time.

Tim Graham / Getty Images

A display of gloves by Cornelia James, a British glovemaker with a Royal Warrant of Appointment to the royal family, UK, March 1, 1996.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Notables are at the opening of the Metropolitan Opera.

Neil Lupin / Getty Images

Katy Perry performs on the opening night of her California Dreams UK tour at the Hammersmith Apollo on March 17, 2011, in London.

Archive Photos / Getty Images; Stan Meagher/Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Hungarian-born American actor Zsa Zsa Gabor as she appears in the film Moulin Rouge, in 1952. She is wearing a dress designed by Elsa Schiaparelli. Right: her sister, Hungarian-born American actor Eva Gabor on April 19, 1967.

Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

Married American actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh at a formal event, circa 1955

Graphic House / Getty Images

Entertainment in the Latin Quarter of New York City, 1957

Kypros / Getty Images

A woman taking a photo with a Telemaster Flash, London, circa 1980

Constance Bannister Corp / Getty Images; NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Left: a woman modeling evening black gloves, New York City. Right: Dinah Shore in the 1950s.

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Jamaican American fashion model, singer, and actor Grace Jones wearing a silver outfit with black evening gloves at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, Nov. 20, 1985.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Christina Aguilera attends the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

A group of young people dressed in New Wave fashions in January 1981.

Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images; Sean Sexton / Getty Images

Left: English actor Anna Neagle, circa 1935. Right: fashions at the Longchamps Racecourse in Paris, May 25, 1913.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Beyonce performs during the 2009 MTV Europe Music Awards held at the O2 Arena on Nov. 5, 2009, in Berlin.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Queen Elizabeth rides through London on her way to open Parliament.

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images; Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

American singer, songwriter, and DJ Lady Miss Kier on the catwalk at an unspecified fashion show, location unspecified, circa 1990. Right: a woman wearing metallic face paint and sunglasses, with black evening gloves, a leopard-print jacket, and clear plastic trousers, holding a large Fiorucci ticket, replicating an advertisement for the Italian fashion label, circa 1975.

Lynn Goldsmith / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Carly Simon plants a kiss on the cheek of Richie Garcia while Paul Garcia talks on the telephone.

NBCUniversal via Getty Images

A still from Double Design Trouble with clients Vanessa Simmons, Angela Simmons, and Alex Bartlett

Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images; Getty Images

Left: actor Jayne Mansfield. Right: an unidentified woman wearing evening gloves in a 1960s photograph.

Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

Beyonce attends the Met Costume Institute Gala on May 6, 2013, in New York City.


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.