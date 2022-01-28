A Look Back At TikTok’s Latest Fashion Obsession: Opera Gloves

It's official: The kids are wearing opera gloves. According to a study published in the Guardian, internet searches for opera gloves were up 84% in the second half of 2021. The evening glove trend has become popular on TikTok, garnering hundreds of thousands of views under that tag.

While it remains unclear why the term "opera" became attached to them, evening gloves are present in paintings of aristocracy going back to the 17th century. They've been associated with disguise, intrigue, high fashion, and good manners. Either way, they have gone in and out of style many times over the years, and by all accounts, it looks like they're back. The trend of people wearing evening gloves on and off the app has been covered by Vogue, E, and Stylecaster. We looked back at some fun photos of the evening glove over time.