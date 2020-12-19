9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

We're easing ourselves into the holiday season this year, despite the overly aggressive weather in the Northeast. This holiday will look and feel different — like how many of us will catch up with family over FaceTime, instead of in-person. But we're also still looking forward to a break from the constant news cycle, and doing those classic holiday things like tipping our mail carriers. Overall, we're excited to reflect back on this year and look forward to 2021.

The Guardian collected seven groundbreaking female photographers, and the Washington Post put together a collection of images from nine photographers that attempts to answer the question of what future generations will see when they look back at images of 2020. We also looked at one photographer's new book cataloguing a decade of American Christmas decorations and scenes from an eerily quiet pandemic Christmas in New York.

We also loved some photo series that looked at the LGBTQ+ gun lobby, activists living in tree tops to block logging companies, a renowned cat photographer on dogs, and a photographer in COVID-19 wards this winter.

