9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Posted on December 19, 2020, at 9:03 a.m. ET

We're easing ourselves into the holiday season this year, despite the overly aggressive weather in the Northeast. This holiday will look and feel different — like how many of us will catch up with family over FaceTime, instead of in-person. But we're also still looking forward to a break from the constant news cycle, and doing those classic holiday things like tipping our mail carriers. Overall, we're excited to reflect back on this year and look forward to 2021.

The Guardian collected seven groundbreaking female photographers, and the Washington Post put together a collection of images from nine photographers that attempts to answer the question of what future generations will see when they look back at images of 2020. We also looked at one photographer's new book cataloguing a decade of American Christmas decorations and scenes from an eerily quiet pandemic Christmas in New York.

We also loved some photo series that looked at the LGBTQ+ gun lobby, activists living in tree tops to block logging companies, a renowned cat photographer on dogs, and a photographer in COVID-19 wards this winter.

For more like this and to read exclusive interviews, sign up for our newsletter below.


This Is What A Decade Of American Christmas Decorations Looks Like — BuzzFeed News

A man dressed as santa surveying a toy trainset like God from on high
Danelle Manthey

Seven Groundbreaking Female Photographers – In Pictures — The Guardian

The back of a woman&#x27;s head with braid turned to the camera
Arpita Shah

This Photographer Captured What It’s Like For Activists To Literally Live In Treetops To Block Logging Companies — BuzzFeed News

Two people camping out among tree branches
Cristian Caceres Granda

Silent Night: Scenes of a Pandemic Christmas — The New York Times

A lone person looking at a christmas display at night
Dina Litovsky For The New York Times

This Photographer Has Been Capturing Heartbreaking Images From COVID-19 Medical Front Lines — BuzzFeed News

A doctor in full protective gear holds onto a patient and hugs him
Go Nakamura / Getty Images

Walter Chandoha’s Dogs, a Photographic Love Letter to Man’s Best Friend — Vanity Fair

A big bulldog and a little bull dog
Walter Chandoha / Taschen

“Natural and Raw”: A Photographer Captures Women Baring It All Over Webcam" — Another Magazine

A woman with bangs and long hair naked on her bed
Alexandra Leese

American Crossroads — The Washington Post

A man yells at a police officer during a protest.
Mark Peterson / Redux

Inside America’s LGBTQ+ Gun Lobby — Huck

A person in a mask holding a gun.
Tacticool Girl



