These Photos Show The Climate Protests Around The World Taking Place During COP26

A look at the protests happening worldwide during COP26.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on November 5, 2021, at 5:32 p.m. ET

This past week, global leaders met in Glasgow for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to grapple with the grim reality of the climate crisis and determine how to limit its effects on future generations.

Climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, labeled the event a "PR stunt," and protesters gathered around the world to call on leaders to do more for climate action.

A young person wears face paint of waves that cross their cheeks and nose
Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP via Getty Images

A young protester wears face paint in George Square in Glasgow, Nov. 5, 2021.

Protesters hold up cardboard signs and stand behind a banner that reads &quot;green new deal&quot;
Thomas Krych / Sipa USA via AP

Young climate protesters gathered opposite Downing Street in London and marched to Parliament Square to demonstrate against the UK government's lack of climate action.

A young protester shouts into a megaphone in front of a sign that reads &quot;What do we want? Climate and social justice&quot;
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Demonstrators join the Fridays for Future march in Glasgow on Nov. 5.

Andy Buchanan / AFP via Getty Images

Chief Ninawa of the Huni Kui, an Indigenous community in the Brazilian Amazon region, speaks to the crowd from George Square on Nov. 5.

A young girl stands on an adult&#x27;s shoulders in a crowd
Peter Summers / Getty Images

People gather for a rally at George Square on Nov. 5.

A person speaks into a microphone and holds up a fist
Andy Buchanan / AFP via Getty Images

Namibian climate activist Ina-Maria Shikongo speaks to the crowd at George Square on Nov. 5.

A massive crowd of people carry signs for climate justice
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Demonstrators join the Fridays for Future march in Glasgow, Nov. 5.

Demonstrator with sign that reads &quot;Last chance&quot; on November 5th, 2021
Max Ludwig - Mufkinnphotos / Sipa USA via AP

More than 140 people joined a demonstration for climate justice in Munich.

A person shouts and holds a fist in the air
Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP via Getty Images

Climate activists shout slogans as they march during the Fridays for Future rally in Glasgow on Nov. 5.

People lie on the ground next to a sign that reads &quot;Act now&quot; beside an arrow pointing to &quot;Stop ecocide&quot; beside another arrow pointing to the words &quot;Save lives&quot;
Gareth Morris / Reuters

Climate change activists, including doctors and other medical personnel, lie on the ground outside the JPMorgan Chase offices in Glasgow.

Two Indigenous women hold signs and wear face paint
Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Demonstrators walk through Glasgow during the Fridays For Future march on Nov. 5.

A person lies flat on the ground, their torso covered in a circular sheet that reads &quot;Shut down coal power plants&quot;
Bay Ismoyo / AFP via Getty Images

An environmental activist takes part in a protest in Jakarta on Nov. 5.

People sit in the middle of a street and hold up banners that read &quot;insulate Britain&quot;
Mark Kerrison / In Pictures via Getty Images

Insulate Britain climate activists block roads around Parliament Square for five hours on Nov. 4.


