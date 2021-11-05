These Photos Show The Climate Protests Around The World Taking Place During COP26
A look at the protests happening worldwide during COP26.
This past week, global leaders met in Glasgow for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to grapple with the grim reality of the climate crisis and determine how to limit its effects on future generations.
Climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, labeled the event a "PR stunt," and protesters gathered around the world to call on leaders to do more for climate action.
