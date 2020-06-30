Experts Fear The Current Surge In US COVID-19 Cases Could Cause A Rise In Deaths

Coronavirus cases have been spiking since mid-June, particularly among younger Americans in the South and West. The big worry is that they will pass the virus onto older, more vulnerable people.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters People drink outside a bar during the reopening phase in New York. Young people are making up more coronavirus diagnoses in the US, as case numbers continue to climb.

On June 26, Vice President Mike Pence, chair of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, put a positive spin on the surge in new cases that has gripped the nation since the middle of June. “To one extent or another the volume of new cases coming in is a reflection of a great success in expanding testing across the country,” Pence said, adding that “the fact that we are finding more younger Americans who have contracted the coronavirus is a good thing.” “I believe that at this point in the course of the pandemic, we can still take some comfort in the fact that fatalities are declining all across the country,” Pence said. So far, deaths have indeed declined even as cases have surged across the country, with many of the cases being diagnosed in people under the age of 40. But experts say it’s too early to say whether this trend will continue. There may be a lag of three to four weeks between any rise in confirmed cases and an increase in recorded deaths — due to the disease’s incubation period, the time between diagnosis and death for those who become fatally ill, and a delay before each death shows up in official counts. That means that any rise in deaths may not be seen until around the second week of July at the earliest. “We hope it doesn’t come, but it might,” Kate Grabowski, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, told BuzzFeed News. The fact that younger people are making up more of the new cases means it could take even longer to see an increase in deaths, since those who are now being infected may need to pass the virus onto more vulnerable older people before deaths start to rise. “That’s going to take multiple weeks longer,” Grabowski said.

Daily new cases and deaths for the entire US Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via New York Times Columns show daily new confirmed cases and reported deaths. Lines show a seven-day rolling average to smooth weekly patterns in reporting.

In part, the steady decline in deaths from COVID-19 seen so far may reflect improved treatment, as doctors have learned more about how to treat those who become seriously ill. “We of course have improved treatment in the hospital that we didn’t have in March and April,” Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said at the June 26 briefing. Since the pandemic first hit, researchers have shown that the antiviral drug remdesivir and a commonly used steroid may help severely ill patients. Placing patients in a prone position, lying on their stomach, may also help patients with dangerously low blood oxygen to breathe. And doctors are experimenting with treatments involving blood plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19, which should contain antibodies to fight the virus. Despite Pence’s optimistic statements, however, the current surge in cases can’t simply be attributed to increased testing. “We’re seeing a rise in cases that far exceeds the rise in the expansion of testing,” Grabowski said. The age of people being diagnosed does seem to have fallen dramatically. According to an analysis of Florida Department of Health data by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the median age of newly diagnosed cases in the state dropped from 65 at the start of March to 36 by the week of June 20. And on June 26, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center reported that in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, the recent surge was mostly due to rising infections of younger people: “New daily COVID-19 cases have sharply jumped among those aged 21-40 while staying largely stable among other age groups,” it said. The surge in new cases started a couple of weeks after Memorial Day weekend, and seems most pronounced in states that reopened businesses including bars and restaurants before that holiday. Because of that, many experts believe that the surging numbers of infected younger people in large part reflect the increased transmission of the virus in social situations and in the workplace. Several reports of clusters of infections tied to bars — including in Michigan, Florida, and Arizona — have also surfaced in the last two weeks. “This is not a mystery,” Ezekiel Emanuel, vice provost of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and a former health policy adviser to the Obama administration, told BuzzFeed News. Specialists in public health warn that infection can cause lasting lung damage even among younger patients, and the CDC notes that people of any age with conditions including kidney disease, obesity, serious heart disease, and Type 2 diabetes are at increased risk of severe illness. Even though young people are less likely to die from COVID-19 than the elderly, “that doesn’t mean they don’t get serious illness,” Emanuel said. “We shouldn’t think it’s of no consequence.” Indeed, many of the states with the largest surges of new cases are already seeing corresponding rises in the number of hospitalized patients.

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients for selected states Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via COVID Tracking Project Lines show a seven-day rolling average of currently hospitalized patients. (Florida does not publish data on hospitalization.)