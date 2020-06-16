A Major Drug Trial Reduced Deaths In People With Severe COVID-19

Low doses of the drug dexamethasone reduced deaths in severely ill COVID-19 patients by about a third, according to preliminary results of a clinical trial underway in the United Kingdom.

The early results from the RECOVERY trial, which is testing five drugs and plasma from recovered coronavirus patients on 11,500 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, were released on Tuesday in a news release.

The arm of the trial testing dexamethasone — an anti-inflammatory drug used to treat arthritis, allergies and other ailments — was halted early because of the positive results seen in severely ill patients on ventilators or requiring oxygen. No benefit from the drug was seen in patients less severely ill.

"This is an extremely welcome result. The survival benefit is clear and large," said trial investigator Peter Horby of the University of Oxford, in a statement. "Dexamethasone should now become standard of care in these patients."



Some medical observers urged caution about the results, since the underlying data has yet to be released, and in light of numerous too-good-to-be-true study results either retracted or repudiated during the pandemic.