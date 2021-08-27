These Updating Maps Show Where Storm Ida Could Hit Hardest

An aerial view of floodwaters from Hurricane Delta surrounding structures destroyed by Hurricane Laura on Oct. 10, 2020, in Creole, Louisiana.

Louisiana, which in 2020 was battered by three hurricanes and two tropical storms, is facing another direct hit.



According to the National Hurricane Center, storm Ida is expected to reach the Gulf Coast on Sunday afternoon — 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana. Ida is expected to hit the state as a Category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds around 115 mph.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency on Thursday evening. “Now is the time for people to finalize their emergency game plan, which should take into account the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Edwards said. “By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the location where they intend to ride out the storm.”



Ida is expected to reach hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday after passing through western Cuba. It is then likely to gain more strength as it moves north over the warm waters of the Gulf.

As of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center warned that Ida was likely to make landfall on the coast of Louisiana on Sunday afternoon “at or near major hurricane strength.”

Forecast track and rain in the next 7 days