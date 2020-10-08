Hurricane Delta Is Poised To Hit Parts Of Louisiana Still Reeling From Laura

Hurricane Delta is forecast to hit the coast of Louisiana on Friday as a Category 2 hurricane, bringing winds of around 100 mph and a life-threatening storm surge. It is currently expected to make landfall in the same region, near Lake Charles, that was devastated by Hurricane Laura just six weeks ago. Laura was the most powerful storm to hit Louisiana in more than 160 years. While Delta’s winds should be significantly weaker, the storm is expected to bring dangerous storm surges to a region that has yet to recover from the heavy damage it suffered from Laura. On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency. Forecast track and wind probabilities

Times shown are US Central Time. Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via NOAA/NWS

This updating map shows the predicted track and forecast winds from the storm. Use the control at the top right to toggle between the likelihood of tropical storm–force winds (more than 39 mph) and hurricane-force winds (more than 74 mph). Before entering the Gulf of Mexico, Delta hit Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula as a Category 2 hurricane, downing trees and causing some damage to hotels in Cancún. Prior to weakening just before that landfall, it set a new record for rapid intensification in the Atlantic basin, developing from a tropical depression to a Category 4 hurricane in just 36 hours. Hurricane Laura similarly intensified rapidly and unexpectedly before it hit the Louisiana coast in August. On Oct. 6, climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe of Texas Tech University in Lubbock tweeted that rapid storm intensification is a consequence of climate change. One study found that the average time taken for North Atlantic storms to strengthen from a Category 1 to the threshold of a Category 4 storm dropped by 20 hours between 1986 and 2010. Storm surge warnings and watches

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via NOAA/NWS

This map shows areas currently under storm surge warnings and watches. On Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center forecast surges of up to 11 feet in a region from the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge (southeast of Lake Charles) to Port Fourchon (south of New Orleans).

Forecast track and rain in the next 7 days

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via NOAA/NWS