These Charts And Maps Show Where The Coronavirus Is Surging Across The US — And Where It Is In Decline
While some states and counties are slowly recovering from the ravages of COVID-19, others face a growing number of new cases.
New coronavirus infections are on the rise in parts of the country, such as North Carolina and Arkansas, while falling in former hot spots like New York.
As the weeks and months drag on, experts expect to see a patchwork of surging and subsiding local epidemics — particularly if the virus starts to spread rapidly in places that are relaxing lockdowns that have brought the economy to its knees.
The charts and maps below will help you track this shifting landscape. The colors indicate whether the number of new cases has risen or fallen in the last two weeks. In locations highlighted in pink, new cases have surged, while green shows where the number has declined. The darker the shade of pink or green, the larger the relative rise or fall.
Because the number of confirmed new cases on any day can fluctuate widely, we have used the daily average of new cases over the last seven days to provide a more stable measure on any given day. Locations shown in light gray have either had very few cases in the past two weeks, or the number has changed by less than 5%.
States
Click on each state on the map for more details, or search for individual states in the table below, which is sorted by population in descending order. The small line charts show how the daily average of new cases has changed over the last two weeks.
Counties
This map provides a more detailed picture of where COVID-19 cases are surging or declining. Again, counties shown in gray have either had very few cases in the past two weeks, or the number of new cases has changed by less than 5%.
Type any address or city into the search box to zoom into its county and see more details, or click on the map. For more information on individual counties, search in the table below, again sorted in descending order of population.
