In Defense Of Celebrity Stunt Weddings

Wedding content has been one of the biggest ways that mainstream culture celebrates white hetero femininity, so of course women from Elizabeth Taylor to Tana Mongeau have used it to their advantage.

Denise Truscello / WireImage Tana Mongeau (second from left) and Jake Paul (second from right) and Logan Paul (far right) at their wedding.

Getty Images Actor Elizabeth Taylor and hotel heir Conrad "Nicky" Hilton on their wedding day, 1950.

Ultimately, all weddings are for show: They’re often flamboyant displays of — historically — heterosexuality, involving men and women. Yet negative reactions to high-profile weddings that the public sees (for whatever reason) as stunts have tended to be directed more at women than at the men they’re marrying. Weddings are still culturally understood to be women’s business, as the figure of the Bridezilla — the engine of so many episodes of reality television — makes clear. Long before reality television, Elizabeth Taylor, often described as a pioneer of modern celebrity, became as famous for her marriages as she was for her movies. Arguably her most famous marriage moment was her “stealing” Eddie Fisher from Debbie Reynolds. But her first marriage, in 1950 at age 18, was equally controversial and was one of the first “stunt” weddings.

Moralistic reactions to suspected stunt weddings tell us as much about ourselves as they do about the celebrities — usually women — who become the objects of public outrage.



In a twist that speaks to our reality TV moment, Taylor married Paris Hilton’s great-uncle “Nicky” Hilton Jr., a famous socialite playboy. She and executives at MGM used the wedding, which took place in Beverly Hills, to promote her role in Father of the Bride; the studio even paid for the $3500 dress. But after just about six months of marriage she filed for divorce, at a time when divorce was still heavily stigmatized. Taylor withstood a massive public backlash; Photoplay magazine blamed her for the marriage’s demise, and chastised her in the breathlessly moralistic — and misogynist — language of fan magazines, describing her as "willful, flighty and headstrong." They also scolded her for stepping out at an event with a famous director: "With the rift from Nicky so new, she should have stayed at home, preferably weeping." (She later called her decision to marry “naive.”) In retrospect, the backlash against Taylor spoke to the way she was not just an actor, but a celebrity who — like Kim Kardashian and, um, Mongeau nowadays — blurred the boundaries between commercial and “sacred” spheres that women above all were meant to keep private. Kim Kardashian, who has sometimes playfully evoked Taylor’s wedding iconography in her social media, found herself in a similar situation when her massively orchestrated 2010 marriage to Kris Humphries came apart after only 72 days of living together. It’s easy to forget, in the aftermath of so many other Kardashian controversies since, but the Kardashian wedding stunt was touted as one of the ultimate examples of celebrity fakeness. A petition asking E! to take the show off the air got thousands of signatures. "We feel these shows are mostly staged and place an emphasis on vanity, greed, promiscuity, vulgarity, and over-the-top conspicuous consumption," wrote the petition creator. In a piece about the frivolity of the news cycle, Frank Bruni jokingly described Kardashian as "the nation's poster girl for old-fashioned virtues,” and faux-chastised her for bringing “something less than steadfast and humble commitment to her marriage.” (He made no such comments about Humphries).

Elizabeth Taylor's first marriage, in 1950 at age 18, was equally controversial and was one of the first “stunt” weddings.



PR experts speculated that this could be the controversy that would end the reality-TV dominance of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “It's one thing for reality stars to exaggerate something for an episode, it's another thing to go through with the marriage just to concoct a TV special,” said one. “This could be the time when the line gets crossed." Kardashian felt the need to defend herself for years afterward. “If this was a business decision and I really made all that money that everyone was claiming that we made off this wedding, and if the wedding was fake and just for TV — if I’m a smart businesswoman, I would have stayed married longer,” she explained on “Live! with Kelly” two years later. “This was a bad business decision.” The wedding controversy even earned Kardashian her first Oprah sit-down, where she and momager Kris were grilled about it. But, ultimately, the interview was their chance to own the narrative on their terms. Now Kardashian’s celebrity is not even remotely defined by that moment. Ultimately, Kardashian, like Taylor, was rich and powerful enough to rebound from incident. But that’s not always the case, and raises the more interesting question of who gets to benefit from these kind of controversies.

Getty Images Star Jones and Al Reynolds on their wedding day.

In contrast to Liz Taylor or Kim Kardashian, Real Housewives of Orange County castmate Gretchen Rossi was, at best, a Z-lister when she got caught up in her own stunt wedding drama in 2016. After her engagement to Slade Smiley, a smarmy-hot (forgive me) perpetual Housewives hanger-on who seemed to only date women on the show, she was accused by her fellow castmates of staging the engagement for a storyline. She was booted off the series after the following season. It doesn’t really matter whether or not Rossi timed the engagement to get it on the show (she probably did). The point is that faux-marriage moralizing coalesces in gendered ways that are seemingly never applied to men. This is in part because the wedding industrial complex is focused around women; there’s no groomzilla tradition, even when people cheer the end of a male celebrity’s bachelorhood. (And then turn their wives into celebrities.) It’s a reality that wedding content has been one of the biggest ways that mainstream culture celebrates white hetero femininity, so of course women will use it to make a storyline — or content — out of it. However, this is all further complicated when women who are not white attempt to participate in that economy. Which brings us to the one-time queen of daytime TV, Star Jones. For years, Jones was a charismatic presence on The View, and she used her perch on the show to pioneer sponcon for her 2004 wedding to Al Reynolds. She even made Continental Airlines their official wedding airline, and there were show segments about her preparation. “It became a lot about the wedding, which really changed the format of the show,” co-host Joy Behar revealed in a recent book about The View.