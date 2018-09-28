After A Delay And Drama The Senate Judiciary Committee Has Voted In Favor Of Brett Kavanaugh's Nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee just voted to advance Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination, following some high-drama in the committee room.

The committee was supposed to vote on the nomination at 1:30 p.m., but the vote was delayed as Democrats huddled outside of the hearing room trying to convince Republican Sen. Jeff Flake to vote no.

Flake ultimately supported Kavanaugh's nomination, but called for a one-week delay on a final vote to allow the FBI to investigate. Flake said he would oppose moving forward with Kavanaugh's nomination in the full Senate if Republicans try to bring it up before then. Republicans can only afford to lose a single vote on the Senate floor. Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski still have not announced which way they'll vote on Kavanaugh.

After the vote, Flake told reporters he would call on the White House to request an FBI investigation. "This country is being ripped apart here, and we’ve got to ensure we do due diligence," he said.

Flake's move left a lot of confusion among senators on both sides of the aisle. Sen. John Cornyn, a member of GOP leadership and the Judiciary Committee, told reporters after the vote that he wasn't sure what Flake's request will mean for a planned procedural vote on Kavanaugh slated for Saturday.

Flake announced Friday morning he would support Kavanaugh, following tense testimony Thursday from both Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the judge of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school.



But once in the committee chamber, Flake began huddling just outside of the committee room with Democrats eager to change his mind. Flake exited toward a back room and had gestured toward Democratic Sens. Chris Coons, a close friend, to join him. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Patrick Leahy were spotted walking back to meet with Flake as well.

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said that “given what was happening” in the back room, the planned 1:30 p.m. vote on Kavanaugh would need to be delayed.

Committee chairman Chuck Grassley initially refused to delay the vote, but when 1:30 came around he was approached by a staffer and after a brief discussion headed to the back room himself. Just before 2 p.m., he returned to the committee room, and called a vote.



Flake was allowed to make a statement before the vote began. "We had conversations ongoing for a while with regard to making sure that we do due diligence here, and I think it would be proper to delay the floor vote for up to but not more than one week in order to let the FBI continue to do an investigation, limited in time and scope to the current allegations that are there," he said.



Sen. Ben Sasse, another Republican, spent time before the committee continued its meeting, talking at length with Whitehouse and, at times, Sen. Patrick Leahy. Sasse voted in favor of Kavanaugh's nomination as well.



As Democrats huddled outside the conference room, joined by more and more confused Republicans, cameras in the room captured a solemn looking Lindsey Graham, who has been a fierce advocate for Kavanaugh’s nomination. The South Carolina senator turned to his colleague, Sen. Orrin Hatch, closed his eyes and silently shook his head. Moments later, Graham could be seen shaking his head and rolling his eyes.

David Mack, Chris Geidner, and Sarah Mimms contributed to this story.

