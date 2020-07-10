The Forces Fighting Congress’s Bill To End Surprise Billing Are Acting Like They’ve Already Won. They Likely Have.

WASHINGTON — One year ago members of Congress declared surprise medical billing an unjust market failure and vowed quick action to fix it.

Both political parties agreed. Who could defend the growing cases of massive bills for people who go to the emergency room and are unknowingly treated by out-of-network doctors? One 2019 study found that 4 out of 10 emergency room visits resulted in a surprise bill.

But that fix has yet to arrive, in part because of a massive ad blitz from private-equity companies that have bought up physician staffing firms and profit from surprise bills. Swing states and districts across the country were inundated with ads attacking Congress’s plan as an insurance industry scheme that would cause doctor shortages and hospital closures.

Two attempts to pass legislation fell apart after pitched, last-minute negotiations between and within parties. This month Congress has a third and final chance to pass surprise billing legislation by tacking it onto a must-pass coronavirus aid bill.

But that effort seems to be dying a slow death while the public is distracted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple congressional aides told BuzzFeed News there are no active negotiations about including surprise billing in the next COVID aid package, though those talks could ramp up closer to the deadline. President Trump supports ending surprise billing but hasn’t mentioned it since May. And private equity has gone silent.

As recently as April, Blackstone Group and KKR & Co. — two private equity firms that have invested in physician groups — were spending millions on ads in states where vulnerable senators are up for reelection. Then in early May, the ads stopped altogether. There have been no ad buys since.

Jen Taylor, director of government relations for Families USA, said she thinks the silence from private equity is because the companies believe they have already won and don’t see the coronavirus bill as a threat.

“Last year when it was clear that there was a lot of momentum in Congress to ban surprise billing, you couldn’t turn the channel without seeing ads backed by private equity firms trying to slow down the process,” she said.

“They have deep pockets, so it’s unlikely that they suddenly lack the resources to continue that effort, and much more probable they are betting that Congress won’t move forward with legislation.”

One problem for those backing an end to surprise billing is that COVID-19 has sucked the attention away from other public health issues. Another is that the issue does not hew to party lines in any predictable way. Both parties have advocates and both have members who don’t want to be seen as cutting doctors’ pay during a pandemic.

There are still powerful figures in Congress pushing a surprise medical billing fix. Senate Health Committee Chair Lamar Alexander is retiring and has made it clear he wants to end surprise billing before he does. Ranking Democrat Patty Murray is on board. In the House, Energy, and Commerce Committee Chair Frank Pallone and ranking Republican Greg Walden are pushing it forward.