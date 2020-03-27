A Single Republican Is Forcing Hundreds Of Members To Come Back To Washington For The Coronavirus Vote

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie will call for a recorded vote, requiring at least 216 members to make the trek to the Capitol to pass the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

Bryan Woolston / Getty Images Rep Thomas Massie (R-KY)

A sole Republican representative is forcing hundreds of House members to fly back to Washington, DC to vote on the historic $2 trillion coronavirus aid package. Party leaders had hoped to avoid exposing so many members, many of them elderly, to the risks of travelling across the country during the coronavirus pandemic. Since the bill was assured to pass easily they planned for a handful of members to pass it via a voice vote. But any one member can call for a full recorded vote, and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie plans on doing just that. A recorded vote requires more than half of House members — at least 216 members — to cast their votes in-person for the bill to pass. On Twitter, Massie said it was his constitutional duty to force the vote.

(1/11)I swore an oath to uphold the constitution, and I take that oath seriously. In a few moments I will request a vote on the CARES Act which means members of Congress will vote on it by pushing “yes” or “no” or “present.”



Normally the House floor is packed during a recorded vote, but today they will spend hours voting in small groups at a time in order to allow for social distancing. The bill passing is almost certain, but how long it will take is up in the air. Massie’s move enraged leadership in both parties, who had pushed hard to avoid a recorded vote. The bill passed through the Senate Wednesday in a unanimous vote of 96-0. President Trump took to twitter to call Massie “a disaster for America” and said he should be thrown out of the Republican party.

...& costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!

Massie helped lead the Republican coup of former Speaker John Boehner and has been a vocal critic of his party’s leaders since then. But he has avoided picking fights with Trump and staunchly defended him during impeachment proceedings. Massie had attacked the bill for how much debt it will add to America’s books. The bill authorizes direct payments of $1,200 per year to every U.S. resident with a social security number who makes up to $75,000 per year. Those who make more than that will see smaller checks, and the payments are phased out entirely for incomes over $99,000. The government will also give $500 for every child in the household. Other provisions include $500 billion in loans to distressed businesses, $350 billion for small businesses to retain employees, $100 billion for hospitals, and $600 per week in unemployment insurance for laid off workers, on top of state benefits, for up to four months.