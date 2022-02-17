The Anti-Vax Trucker Protests In Ottawa Are Turning More Tense As The City Brings In Police Reinforcements

“Bank accounts? That’ll get fixed,” he said. “It’s just money. They make new money every day.”

For police, the same logistical nightmares remain in place: How do you tow out so many vehicles when protesters will do whatever they can to physically block you? If you have to arrest hundreds or thousands of people, where do you put them? What do you do about the children and pets amidst the crowd?

Police have choked off most access points to the downtown core. But they’re facing an informal Friday deadline to make their move: After that, the protest attendance will surge as people from hours away drive in for the weekend, as they have over the past three weeks. During the week, their numbers dwindle back down to the permanent protest residents.

Some protesters question the legality of the state of emergency or see it as mere scare tactics.

“We’ve heard very convincing scare tactics for two weeks now,” said Spencer Bautz, who drove his truck to Ottawa from Saskatchewan over four days. “Some people are obviously more skittish than others, some are a little more brave. Some see through the BS right away, some take a little bit of time.”

Outside of the city, in the farmlands that surround Ottawa, satellite camps have popped up to house protesters who are either on their way to Ottawa or who are looking for a place to sleep outside of the city core. BuzzFeed News visited two such sites this week. The largest, near the township of Embrun, Ontario, had a couple dozen vehicles parked midday Monday. Jake, the guard for the front entrance, said they have guards posted day and night after a woman drove in and tried to hit people. He said the incident was not reported to the police.

“Luckily we had a couple of cars ready to chase her out,” he said. “We don’t need the police. We police ourselves.”