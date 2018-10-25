Democrats Are Running On Obamacare In Places Where They Lost On Obamacare

If you were to focus on one city to see how health care politics is shaping the battle for control of the states, of Congress, and, what the hell, let’s say the very soul of the nation, you couldn’t do much better than Little Rock, Arkansas.

It’s a place with an economy massively reliant on health care. It’s the only state in the country so far to level work requirements on Medicaid, resulting in thousands of people kicked off the program. It’s a place that still celebrates native son Bill Clinton but voted for Donald Trump. It’s a place where Democrats haven’t been able to win in years. But it’s also a place where a Democratic challenger has a shot at winning in Arkansas's 2nd congressional district, and if he does, health care will be a huge reason why.

Clarke Tucker, the Democrat in the race, is a state legislator seen as something of a rising star. His name had been tossed around for higher office for a while when, last year, at the age of just 36, he was diagnosed with bladder cancer. “It changes your perspective on everything,” he says in an interview during a campaign event.

After going through surgery and chemotherapy, Tucker said he’s actually now in better physical shape than he was before because he takes his health more seriously. He’s centered his run for Congress on saving pre-existing condition protections of the Affordable Care Act, and often talks about his personal experience with cancer.

“You don’t plan on becoming the poster child for pre-existing conditions, but that’s the way it turned out,” said Vic Snyder, the last Democrat to win the 2nd district. Democrats held the seat, which holds seven counties in and around Little Rock, for 128 of 136 years up until Snyder retired in 2011, but since then it’s been solidly Republican.

After four straight election cycles of Republicans running — and mostly winning — on repealing the ACA, or “Obamacare,” this will be their first time facing the electorate since winning the House, the Senate and the White House. So far, the campaign promise of repealing Obamacare has not been filled, though pieces of the law have been partially dismantled through regulation.

Now it’s Democrats who are running hard on health care, warning that Republicans will return America to the bad old days when people with pre-existing conditions could be denied health insurance. French Hill, the Republican incumbent in the 2nd district race, voted in favor of the House GOP bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which Tucker brings up often in a way similar to how Republicans used to attack Democrats on the ACA.

In 2010, just after Obamacare passed, health care appeared in fewer than one in ten Democratic campaign ads, according to an analysis by the Wesleyan Media Project. This year more than half of all Democratic ads mention health care.

“The notion of having access to care with a pre-existing condition without going bankrupt or dying became a lot less abstract for us,” Tucker said in a recent campaign ad using his history to highlight health care.

It’s an issue with a broad reach. One in four people have a pre-existing condition that could have prevented them from getting health insurance pre-Obamacare, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. That doubles to half of all people if you expand it to having immediate family members with pre-existing conditions.

Before the ACA, the common practice of underwriting meant insurance companies would reject people with pre-existing conditions or drive up their premiums, based on the likelihood that they will incur more health costs than a fully healthy person.

Insurance plans regulated under the ACA cannot refuse people coverage or charge them more based on their personal health conditions. Polling has consistently shown those provisions to be wildly popular, even as “Obamacare” polled badly. It’s no coincidence that many Democrats like Tucker now stress pre-existing conditions protections while rarely mentioning the O-word, especially in red districts like Arkansas’ 2nd.

“(Tucker) is in many ways kind of the poster child for this strategy. If it works, you get the feeling this will be the strategy for a while for Democrats,” said Jay Barth, a pollster and politics professor at Hendrix College in Little Rock. “Of course the irony is this is the game plan of Republicans for four cycles turned upside down.”

Still, this is Arkansas. Democrats once enjoyed decades of consistent success in the state until the Obama years. What hit them then wasn’t so much a gradual change in taste but a swift and thorough bloodbath. Starting in 2010 they lost all three of the state’s four Congressional seats they held, plus both Senate seats. At the state level decades of uninterrupted Democratic control gave way to Republican supermajorities. In just a few years Arkansas was transformed from a largely Democratic state that dabbled in voting for Republican presidents, to one of the reddest states in the nation.

Despite this, Democrats are showing signs of confidence. Tucker has raised over $1.9 million, according to his campaign. Indie rock favorites Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros came to town to play his campaign rally. Civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis hit the campaign trail with him — about 20% of the district’s population is black and this turnout will likely decide the election.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has also thrown significant weight behind him. While Tucker’s in-house campaign ads have focused on optimism and smiling faces, the DCCC backed him up with attack ads accusing French Hill of selling out. This year the Cook Political Report moved the race from “solid Republican” to “likely Republican” and then to “lean Republican.”

“There is no doubt that we have put ourselves in a position to win,” said Tucker. “There’s no question about it in my mind.” The campaign message seems to be resonating. When he introduces himself to a voter in Conway, Arkansas the man immediately responds ‘I’ve seen the commercials. I agree with you on health care for sure. That needs to be looked at.”